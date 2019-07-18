Carson City health inspections for June 18 to 26, 2019

Carson City Health Department’s food-service inspections for June 18 to 26. A, B or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.

Golden Gate Gas, 2651 E. U.S. 50, convenience store, score 5, grade: A. Critical violation: Handwash sink is blocked and not easily accessible for employees.

The Cracker Box, 402 E. William St., restaurant 51-100 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Taqueria La Salsa, 1946 E. U.S. 50, restaurant 51-100 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Lily’s China Bistro, 1280 S. Carson St., restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Accent Food Services, 2301 Lockheed Way, vending; micromarket/vending, score 0, grade: A.

Mallard’s Empire Ranch Golf Restaurant, 1875 Fairway Drive, restaurant 101-200 seats; main kitchen, score 10, grade: A. Critical violation: Evidence of spoiled food on premises (not quarantined for disposal). Inspector observed sausages in reach in over a week and a half past use by date. Critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support microorganism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for cold holding observed at 47 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Inspector potentially hazardous food stored in cooler that was not holding temperature below 41 degrees.

Mallard’s Empire Ranch Golf Restaurant, 1875 Fairway Drive, bar/lounge 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Battle Born Social, 318 N. Carson St., restaurant 51-100 seats, score 5, grade: A. Critical violation: Inspector observed raw meats not segregated by cooking temperatures and eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods.

Battle Born Social, 318 N. Carson St., bar/lounge 51-100 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Ed’s Doghouse, 3300 Airport Road, bar/lounge 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Sierra Tortilla, 3579 E. U.S. 50 #227, retail food producer, score 0, grade: A. Non-critical violation: At the time of the inspection, there were no disposable paper hand towels at one of the two employee handwash sinks.

Accent Food Services LLC, 3636 Arrowhead Drive, vending; vending/micromarkets, score 0, grade: A.

Lifestream Health Foods, 101 Hot Springs Road #1A, retail grocery, score 0, grade: A.

Dutch Bros. Coffee, 1231 S. Carson St., takeout; drivethru, score 0, grade: A.

Dotty’s #12, 3771 S. Carson St., bar/lounge 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Dotty’s #45, 3305 Market St., #100, bar/lounge 51-100 seats, score 0, grade: A.