Carson City health inspections for June 27 to July 5, 2019

Carson City Health Department’s food-service inspections for June 27 to July 5. A, B or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.

In-N-Out Burger, 3724 U.S. 395, restaurant, score 0, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Gaps/holes exist in walls, door and/or windows to the exterior of the buildings that might allow for pest entry. Observed back door with minor gaps, posing risk of pest entry into the establishment.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 4055 N. Carson St., continental breakfast, score 0, grade: A.

EZ Market, 262 W. Winnie Lane, convenience store, score 2, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Observed handwash sink(s) not supplied with soap and/or disposable towels (or approved drying device).

Wildcat Den Cafe, 2201 W. College Pkwy., restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

McDonald’s #31007, 3200 Market St., restaurant 51-100 seats; fast food restaurant, score 0, grade: A. Non-critical violation: At the time of the inspection, there was less than 200 parts per million quarternary ammonium residual in the wiping cloth bucket. Non-critical violation: At the time of the inspection, two employee handwash sinks had no disposable paper handtowels in the dispenser.

Dairy Queen of Carson City, 3198 E. U.S. 50, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Pizza Hut #011662, 2441 N. Carson St., restaurant 51-100 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Wingstop Restaurants, Inc., 3965 S. Carson St., restaurant 51-100 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Mi Casa Too, 3809 N. Carson St., bar/lounge 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Wingstop Restaurants, Inc., 3965 S. Carson St., bar/lounge 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Bleu Cafe, LLC, 244 E. Winnie Lane, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Bleu Cafe, LLC, 244 E. Winnie Lane, bar/lounge 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Plaza Hotel and Conference, 801 S. Carson St., restaurant over 200 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Plaza Hotel and Conference, 801 S. Carson St., caterer, score 0, grade: A.