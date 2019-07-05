Carson City health inspections for June 6 – 14, 2019

Carson City Health Department’s food-service inspections for June 6 to 14. A, B or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.

Food for Thought, Inc., 3256 N. Carson St., #118, food facility — fee exempt, score 0, grade: A.

Food for Thought, Inc., 3256 N. Carson St., #118, summer food program, score 0, grade: A.

Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St., food facility — fee exempt, score 0, grade: A.

Accent Food Services, LLC, 2727 Lockheed Way, vending, micro market/vending, score 0, grade: A.

The Cracker Box, 402 E. William St., restaurant 51-100 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Accent Food Services, 2301 Lockheed Way, vending, micro market/vending, score, 0, grade: A.

Sierra Tortilla, 3579 E. U.S. 50, #227, retail food producer, score 0, grade: A. Non-critical violation: At the time of the inspection, there were no disposable paper hand towels at one of the two handwash sinks.