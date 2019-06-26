Carson City health inspections for June 6 – 14, 2019

Carson City Health Department’s food-service inspections for June 6 to 14. A, B or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.

Alex Snow Cones, 39 Tiger Drive, mobile ice cream/sno cone vehicle, score 0, grade: A.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada, 1870 S. Russell Way, food facility — fee exempt, score 0, grade: A

Accent Food Services @ XP Power Products, 2436 Precision Drive, Minden, vending; micromarket, score 0, grade: A.

Accent Food Services, LLC, 3850 Arrowhead Drive, Carson City, vending; vending/micromarkets, score 0, grade: A.

Accent Food Services, LLC, 1880 Fairview Drive, Carson City, vending; micromarket/vending, score 0, grade: A.

High Desert Botanicals, 1880 E. William St., #8, Carson City, wholesale distributing, score 0, grade: A.

Coco’s Taqueria y Pupuseria, 3359 U.S. 50 #E, Carson City, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

La Bakery, 220 W. John St., Carson City, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

7-Eleven Store #22629C, 3701 N. Carson St., convenience store, score 0, grade: A.

Schat’s Bakery, 1212 S. Stewart St., Carson City, bakery, score 2, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods aren’t date-marked.

Schat’s Bakery, 1212 S. Stewart St., Carson City, restaurant 0-50 seats; the Cake Shop, score 0, grade: A.

Schat’s Bakery, 1212 S. Stewart St., Carson City, restaurant 0-50 seats; the Cake Shop, score 5, grade: A. Critical violation: Inspector observed raw hamburger meat stored above apples and salad mix.

Francisco’s Carson City, 1200 Stewart St., Carson City, restaurant 51-100 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Francisco’s Carson City, 1200 Stewart St., Carson City, bar/lounge 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Mangia Tutto, 200 N. Stewart St., Carson City, bar/lounge 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Mangia Tutto, 200 N. Stewart St., Carson City, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Subway #69842, 2073 E. William St., #1, Carson City, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.