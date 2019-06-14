Carson City health inspections for May 29 to June 5, 2019

Carson City Health Department’s food-service inspections for May 29 to June 5. A, B or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.

Kim Lee’s Sushi & Teri, 319 N. Carson St., restaurant 0-50 seats, score 5, grade: A. Critical violation: Inspector observed raw chicken, oysters and fish above ready-to-eat foods. Organize according to cooking temperatures.

Big Lots #4563, 4215 S. Carson St., retail grocery, score 0, grade: A.

Firehouse Subs, 3120 E. U.S. 50 #1, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Royal Inn, 1718 N. Carson St., convenience store, score 0, grade: A.

Walmart Supercenter #3408, 3200 Market St., deli department, score 0, grade: A.

Walmart Supercenter #3408, 3200 Market St., retail grocery, score 0, grade: A.

Walmart Supercenter #3408, 3200 Market St., produce department score 0, grade: A.

Walmart Supercenter #3408, 3200 Market St., meat department, score 0, grade: A.

Walmart Supercenter #3408, 3200 Market St., bakery, score 5, grade: A. Critical violation: Food contact surfaces cleaned and sanitized.

Comstock Country RV Resort, 5400 S. Carson St., convenience store, score 0, grade: A.

The Spoke Bar and Grill, 3198 Deer Run Road, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A. Non-critical violations: Food contact surfaces are not smooth, are not free of imperfections or have internal corners and crevices that are difficult to clean. Freezers need to be defrosted and cleaned out as they’re not currently easily cleanable.

The Spoke Bar and Grill, 3198 Deer Run Road, bar/lounge 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Kei Sushi, 3220 E. U.S. 50 #4, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 2, grade: A. Critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods deliberately held at unsafe temperatures aren’t labeled or otherwise identified to monitor the time outside of temperature control. Inspector will review logs or time accounting at next inspection.

Ben’s Fine Wine & Spirits, 3777 N. Carson St., packaged liquor, score 0, grade: A.

Yang’s Kitchen, 111 E. Telegraph St., restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A. Non-critical violations: At the time of the inspection, all foods stored in the refrigerators that weren’t in their original packaging weren’t properly labeled and dated. The kitchen wire racks were noted to be soiled at the time of the inspection. The kitchen storage shelving was all soiled with grease. The wall in the rear food preparation area of the restaurant was noted to be soiled at the time of the inspection. The floors of the kitchen were soiled with grease and food debris under all equipment. The walls and ceilings of the kitchen were soiled with grease and dust.

Pho Country, 2495 N. Carson St., restaurant 0-50 seats, score 5, grade: A. Critical violation: Vermin and animals. Non-critical violations: All foods stored in refrigerators not in the original packaging weren’t properly labeled and dated. At the time of the inspection, there was no chlorine bleach residual in the disinfectant buckets in the kitchen. The wire racks in the walk-in refrigerator were soiled with grease and food debris. The freezer stored in the outside dining area was clogged with ice and soiled with food debris. At the time of the inspection, the garbage dumpster lids were noted to be open.

The wall behind the chest freezers was noted to be soiled with food debris. The ceiling of the kitchen was noted to be soiled with dust and grease.

Centro Market, 2794 E. U.S. 50, meat department, score 0, grade: A.

Centro Market, 2794 E. U.S. 50, retail grocery, score 0, grade: A.

Centro Market, 2794 E. U.S. 50, bakery, score 0, grade: A.

Centro Market, 2794 E. U.S. 50, deli department, score 5, grade: A. Critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support microorganism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for hot holding observed at or below 129 degrees Fahrenheit. Inspector observed meats in hot holding units at 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Ensure that all foods are kept at 135 degrees Fahrenheit and recommend using a temperature log system to verify this is happening.

Centro Market, 2794 E. U.S. 50, produce department, score 0, grade: A.

Wendy’s Hamburgers, 4140 S. Carson St., restaurant 51-100 seats, score 5, grade: A. Critical violations: Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support microorganism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for cold holding observed at 47 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Inspector observed two reach in prep coolers to be holding food at 59 degrees Fahrenheit and 60 degrees Fahrenheit respectively. Food found to be out of temperature and replaced within past four hours must be discarded. Contact maintenance and have fixed in meantime enact a time accounting log for each of the foods in order not to hinder operations.

Artisan Cafe, 701 S. Carson St., restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.