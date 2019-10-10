Carson City health inspections for September 18 to 27, 2019

Carson City Health Department’s food-service inspections for Sept. 18 to 27. A, B or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.

Kona Ice of S. Tahoe/Carson City, 6525 Arc Dome Drive, mobile ice cream/sno cone vehicle, score 0, grade: A.

Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St., bar/lounge 0-50 seats; Cork & Bottle, score 0, grade: A.

Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St., bar/lounge 0-50 seats; High Sierra Loft, score 0, grade: A.

Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St., bar/lounge 51-100 seats; Sports Bar, score 0, grade: A.

Pioneer High School, 202 E. Corbett St., school cafeteria – fee exempt; score 0, grade: A.

Just Brew It, 1214 N. Carson St., bar/lounge 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Talents Athletic Center, 2749 N. Carson St. #160, bar/lounge 0-50 seats; bar, score 0, grade: A.

Eagle Valley Middle School, 4151 E. Fifth St., school cafeteria – fee exempt, score 0, grade: A.

Bella Fiore Wines, 224 S. Carson St., restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

JM Discount Liquor, 1501 E. Fifth St. #102, convenience store; liquor, tobacco products, score 0, grade: A.

Extra Mile #169, 1102 N. Carson St., convenience store, score 0, grade: A.