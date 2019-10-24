Carson City health inspections for September 27 to October 4, 2019

Carson City Health Department’s food-service inspections for Sept. 27 to Oct. 4. A, B or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.

Bella Fiore Wines, 224 S. Carson St., restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

JM Discount Liquor, 1501 E. Fifth St. #102, convenience store, score 0, grade: A.

Extra Mile #169, 1102 N. Carson St., convenience store, score 0, grade: A.

Arco AM PM #82341, 4190 S. Carson St., convenience store, score 0, grade: A.

Taco Bell, 4050 S. Carson St., restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

The Kitchen Table, 407 N. Curry St., restaurant 0-50 seats; grill inside the old Globe Saloon; score 0, grade: A.

Tacos Alonso, 3391 E. U.S. 50, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Murphy Bernardini, 1545 E. Fifth St., food facility – fee exempt; Juvenile Detention Center Kitchen; score 0, grade: A.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1837 N. Mountain St., school cafeteria – fee exempt, score 0, grade: A.

Villa Basque Deli, 730 Basque Way, restaurant 51-100 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Eagle Valley Golf Course, 3999 Golf Centennial Park Drive, restaurant 101-200 seats, score 10, grade: A. Critical violation: Fixed equipment and/or tables/counters are not properly sanitized. Counters and food contact surfaces are soiled. Cold cut slicer is soiled and needs to be placed on sanitization schedule every four hours minimum when in use. Non-critical violation: Sanitation buckets or spray bottles not available for sanitizing food prep surfaces or sanitizer concentration for sanitation buckets or spray bottles is not acceptable. Non-critical violation: Ice machine or receptacle; interior surfaces moldy. Critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support micro-organism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for cold holding observed at 47 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Inspector observed food in reach-in cooler at 57 degrees Fahrenheit. Potentially hazardous food was discarded and top cover should remain closed.

Eagle Valley Golf Course, 3999 Golf Centennial Park Drive, bar/lounge 0-50 seats; banquet room bar, score 0, grade: A.

Eagle Valley Golf Course, 3999 Golf Centennial Park Drive, bar/lounge 0-50 seats; bar, score 2, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Observed handwash sink(s) not supplied with soap and/or disposable towels (or approved drying device).

Accent Food Services LCB, 401 S. Carson St., vending; micro market, score 0, grade: A.

Jack in the Box, 309 E. William St., restaurant 51-100 seats, score 0, grade: A.

National’s Cafe, 444 E. William St. #6, restaurant 0-50 seats; sushi restaurant, score 0, grade: A.

El Charro Avitia, 4389 S. Carson Ct., restaurant 101-200 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Pizza Factory of Carson City, 3120 E. U.S. 50 #3, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 4, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Card board is not an approved food contact surface. Non-critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support micro-organism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for cold holding observed between 42 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit. Inspector observed deli cuts stored in refrigerators at an internal temperature of 43 degrees Fahrenheit.

Golden Dragon Restaurant, 3250 Retail Drive #150, restaurant 51-100 seats, score 9, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Observed food stored uncovered and unprotected. Inspector observed meat being thawed and pre-cooked chicken being stored in room temperature uncovered. Non-critical violation: Ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods are not date-marked. Non-critical violation: Frozen potentially hazardous food is being thawed in a manner that does not minimze microbial growth. Observed pork and shrimp being thawed in room temperature and not in an approved procedure for thawing. Non-critical violation: Inspector observed vegetables and meat products stored on the floor inside the walk-in refrigeration unit. Non-critical violation: Non-food contact surface dirty. Inspector observed soap dispenser, food prep sink used for storage. Non-critical violation: Gaps/holes exist in walls, door and/or windows to the exterior of the building that might allow for pest entry. Critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support micro-organism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for cold holding observed at 47 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Inspector observed raw pork, pre-cooked chicken stored in room temperature at an internal temperature at 59 degrees Fahrenheit.

Maverik #409, 1451 College Pkwy., convenience store, score 0, grade: A.

Peg’s Glorified Ham N Eggs, 3697 S. Carson St., restaurant 101-200 seats; restaurant for breakfast and lunch, score 0, grade: A.