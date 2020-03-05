Carson City Historical Society says 145-year old Cafe at Adele’s building will not be saved

The Carson City Historical Society said Thursday the effort to save Cafe at Adele’s has come up short.

The fundraising deadline was March 1. The society raised $22,000 in an effort to raise $100,000 to move the 145-year-old building from Carson Street to a new location.

The building needs $1.5 million in renovations after damage caused by a fire in March 2019.

The property has been for sale since 2018. Jacksons, next door to it, plans to acquire it to expand its gas station and convenience store and will demolish the restaurant, but has offered to make the building available free of charge to anyone who could move it by March 1.

Jackson’s has yet to apply with the city for a demolition permit.

Shannon Cord with the Carson City Historical Society posted the following on Facebook:

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce that the building of Adele’s will not be saved.

“We made it to the finish line with high hopes that the building would be moved and we did have someone who was granted the building to do so. But unfortunately in the end, it did prove to be more costly than expected for them.

“There have been so many wonderful people volunteering their time for the last two months in order to save the building of Adele’s. That should not go unnoticed. They took time out of their personal lives to put forth the energy to preserve history.

“There was a lot of naysayers along the way trying to diminish the efforts to save the building. Pushing through negativity is not easy but when you know what you’re fighting for is right, you find a way to keep going.

“Due to the perseverance of all the volunteers, it made it possible for the Carson City historical Society to raise $22,000 in under two months time and line up a new owner for the building. This was starting to be that Christmas miracle that Carson City needed. It’s heartbreaking to know that it won’t happen and now we must find the words to tell you so.

“All we can do collectively as a community is go forward from now and hope that if this situation arises again, then Carson City really will get its Christmas miracle.

“The donations will be refunded and we want to thank everyone out there from all around who gave with true intent and an open heart to see history get saved. Even though we were not able to accomplish that this time around, we hope that you would be willing to donate or volunteer the next time our community needs to gather and save history once again.

“The Carson City historical Society would like to give a big heartfelt thank you to Jackson’s Gas Station for being so willing to help us where we needed it in order to try and save the building. And we want to thank Lepori construction for also working with us on timelines to try and save the building. Without the help of Jackson’s gas Station and Lepori construction we would not have been able to even get as far as we did.

“Thank you ALL for your love, support, donations and time volunteered to be part of New History saving Old History. May we never have to meet like this again. And if we ever do, it would be an honor to work with you.”