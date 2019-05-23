Carson City Justice / Municipal Court warns public about scam

The Carson City Justice/Municipal Court was notified by concerned citizens that they have received multiple calls from individuals claiming to be calling from the court. The concerned citizens reported the callers are attempting to solicit information and, in one instance, the caller pretended to be a relative who was arrested and needed money for bail or pay court fines and fees.

The public is advised, should anyone receive an e-mail or telephone call claiming they owe money to the Carson City Justice/Municipal Court or the First Judicial District Court, to consider it to be a scam. Residents are reminded not to provide their personal information and to hang up. If in doubt of whether there is a court matter, call the Carson City Justice Court Clerk’s Office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 775-887-2121, option 4 or the First Judicial District Court Clerk’s Office between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 775-887-2082, option 7.