Carson City kindergarten registration begins Monday, March 2

The Carson City School District is asking parents to mark their calendars for Monday to begin registering children who will be 5 years old by Sept. 30 and eligible for kindergarten for the coming 2020-21 school year.

Full-day kindergarten classes are offered at all elementary schools in Carson City. Contact your neighborhood school:

Bordewich Bray Elementary, 775-283-2400

Empire Elementary, 775-283-1100

Fremont Elementary, 775-283-1200

Fritsch Elementary, 775-283-1400

Mark Twain Elementary, 775-283-1000

Seeliger Elementary, 775-283-2200

To review school boundaries, check the district’s website at http://www.carsoncityschools.com and click on “School Attendance Zones” under the “Parents” tab or visit the CCSD’s SchoolSite Locator (http://apps.schoolsitelocator.com/?districtcode=63693) on the district’s website.

Parents are invited to visit their child’s prospective school in person between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to provide the following required documents to register: birth certificate, immunization records (including hepatitis A & B, DTAP, MMR, IPV and varicella — contact your physician’s office to ensure compliancy for school) and proof of residency in Carson City (utility bill, mortgage or rental papers, voter registration, etc.).

Additionally, children who will be 4 years old by Sept. 30, 2020, and whose family qualifies under the federal household income guidelines at https://aspe.hhs.gov/poverty-guidelines can apply for the district’s pre-kindergarten program for the 2020-21 school year. There is limited space for Pre-K students zoned for the following schools: Bordewich Bray, Empire, Fremont and Mark Twain elementary schools. At this time, Fritsch and Al Seeliger will not be accepting pre-k applications.

Applications for pre-k in Carson City can be submitted beginning March 9 at 604 W. Musser St., Carson City, Nev. 89703. Check to see if your family qualifies under the “Parents” tab on the district’s website. Parents should direct any inquiries to the Pre-K Office at 775-283-1509.