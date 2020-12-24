Carson City Letters to Santa 2020

Below are unedited Letters to Santa. If a letter doesn’t appear, we apologize, but we can guarantee you that Santa received it.

Dear Santa,

My name is Kiki Sulezich. I live in Carson City Nevada. This year has been really dangerous and hard for us because of COVID. We are lucky that we have been safe so far and have good health. My mom and papa daddy still have a job.

I pray for the other families who have lost members of there family due to COVID and lost there jobs. Please Santa do something special for them. Santa, there are people out there who don’t have food can you help them.

Santa, can you bring my brother Chase a blue car that makes noise for Christmas. He says that’s all he wants. I would like a Barbie dream house, Barbie closet, some Ryan’s world tos, some LOL dolls and a Stacie doll. That’s all I want for Christmas. Hopefully everyone can find joy on Christmas morning. Bye Santa.

Sincerely,

Kiki Sulezich

Dear Santa, how are you doing? I would like for Christmas a skateboard. I have been good at my kusons house. I hope you like my milke and cookies. Love Annabelle

Annabelle Friend

1st Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, how are you doing Santa? For Christmas I would a remate control airplane. I help my mom and dad. I will leave you milk and cookies Thankfully William

William Friend

1st Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, is rodeoff rell? For Christmas I would like a toy car pleas. I have been good at school. I will leave you cookies and milk. Love Emma

Emma Shahmirza

1st Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, is is cold up in the North pole? For Christmas I would like a Nintendo switch game. I help my mom and dad. I will leave you cookies and milk. Love Eli

Eli Royce

1st Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, how are you doing? For Christmas I would like a Nintendo switch. I have been good at home I will leave you cookies and milk. Love Julio

Julio Ruvalcaba

1st Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, how are you? For Christmas I would like a phone. I have been good at helping to sweep. Santa I like you. Love Logan

Logan Bratt

1st Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, Is it cold up in the North Pole? For Christmas I would like a scooter. I help my mom clean. I will leaves you cookies and milk. Love Noah

Noah Satariano

1st Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, how are you doing? For Christmas I would like an alarm clock and skateboard. I have ben good at help mom with the tree. I will leave you cookies and milk. Love August Lastiri

August Lastiri

1st Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, is it cold up in the north pole? For Christmas I would like a freddy doll I have been good at helping with the baby. I will leave you cookies and milk. Love Emilia

Emilia Vargas

1st Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, how are you doing? For Christmas I would like a barbie dreamhouse and transformer truck. I have been good to mom and dad. I will leave and you cookies and milk. Sincerely Stephen

Stephen Greenman

1st Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, how are you doing? For Christmas I would like toy comera. I help my big sister brother. I will leave you cookies and milk. Sincerelvs Leia

Leia Snodgrass

1st Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, how you doing? For Christmas I wowld like a Freddy Fasdears Pizzaria. I help my mom and dad. I will leave you cookies and milk. Thankfully James

James Brizendine

1st Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, how are you doing? For Christmas I would like a Ipod. I help clean the living room. I will leave you cookies. Sincenely kaidence

Kaidence Nevevs

1st Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, how have you been santa? For Christmas I would like a hover board and skates. I hove been good at home. I helpe my mom I hope you stay safe. Merry christimas Love Christine

Christine Rose

1st Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, how are you doing? For Christmas I would like a transformer. I have been good at school. I will leave you cookies. Sincerely Valentino

Valentino Gutierrez

1st Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, Why did you pick the north pole? And thank you for bringing joy to children! I want a Nintendo switch and a vr set. I want the magic to fly.

From Toshi

2nd Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa claus, how can elf on the selfs move? Also do the elf on the shelfs turn to the size my mom? Can I have a Rudolph blanket plese?

Sincely Allie

2nd Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, can you please get my mom a present this year? How many raindeer do you have? Is elf on the shelf is a real elf? Are gingerbread man alive in the north pol? Do elfs like sweets? Are you shi?

Jonalyn

2nd Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, I like yow giv goodereis I like your els.

From, Beau

2nd Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, why do you go down the chimney? And you are a good santa and Mrs. claus to and my elf and I love hot cocoa so much and thank you for my presents on Christmas eve.

Victoria

2nd Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, I want vr PS5 for tnight for the PS5. Milleon dollers for PS5 PS4 PS2 PS1 gorn gosh of wor. Dasher is my farat. I hope im not on the bad list. Marry Christmas!

Isaac

2nd Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, can you give the ill kids money becuse thay want to go to placse like disneland plees. Dose Mrs. claus rettach fingers and tows if you have frostbite? Can I get a doll? Do you have Rudolph? How meny rander do you have and how meny elfs do you have?

Mia

2nd Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, this Christmas I rilly! Need! For my dad to come to my house on Christmas day. Thank you santa! Oh and wut do your elfs look like.

Maggie

2nd Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, I love cristmas. I like Blitzen. Thank you for the presents. I would like a pop pop hair surprise Mery Cristmas HO! HO! HO!

Thalia

2nd Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, I want a vr this Christmas and if im on the nahty list I till try and be on the nice list this next Christmas and how is ms. Clase? Love Sebastian

Sebastian

2nd Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, For Chistmas I want everyone to have a great Chistmas. And I have a question for you, does my elf still look like a toy when everyone is sleeping or does it look like a human when my family is sleeping? And thank you for great presents.

Tala

2nd Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa,

How are your elves doing? Would you please give me a new skate board? I have been good because I take out the trash I will leave you cookies and milk n case your hungry.

You are the best,

Gavin

2nd grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa,

How are your dogs? How are you and Mrs. Clause? May I have a call of duty. May I have a bayblade. I deservae this because I’ve done all my chores. Ill leave you cookies and milk. Have a great Chrismas.

Love Gael

2nd grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Saint Nick,

How are you? How are you doing? I wish for a Roblox set please. And a legendary pokemon card’s. I have been good in school. I will leave cookies for you and carrots for your reindeer. Have a great Christmas.

Merry Christmas Andrew

2nd grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa,

How are you doing in the North Pole. How are you doing? I would like a phone . I would like a penny board. I would like baby puppy. I have been good because I have been good is school. I have been good at home. Have a safe trip. Have a nice Chistmas. Do you have a blizard?

Merry Cristmas Addyson

2nd grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa,

How is the North Pole for Rudolph and the raindeer? How are you doing? Woud you please bring me 200 legendary pokemon for Christmas! Woud you please bring me the bad bayblad set I haved workd I hope you do not run into a blizard and I hope you have a safe trip. I hope you have a great Christmas.

Love Damic

2nd grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are you doing in the North Pole? I hope for a game and is cald Fortnite! I have been good because I help my mom and my dad I deserve this because I work so hared I well bake you cookies and milk and carrots for the deers.

Merry Christmas Hadrien

2nd grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa,

How is year elves? How or you doing? I would like in doll house. I have been good because I help my mom on chors. Have a safe trip. Have a fun with Rudolph and the reindeer. Have a great Christmas!

Your a good friend, Joseline

2nd grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa,

Haw are you and Mrs. Clause? Haw are your elves doing? I have been good because I helped my bruthr Irarn in Covid. I will leave you cookies milk and carits.

Love Emma

2nd grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Saint Nick,

How are you and Mrs. Clause? Is it cold in the North Pole Santa? I wish for a new xbox for Christmas. I wish for my mom for Christmas. I have been good because I have wrcking hard in school. Don’t for get to dress warm. Have fun with Rudolph and the reindeer. Have a great Christmas.

Love Araya

2nd grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa,

How are you? How and Mrs. Clause? I wish for a PS4. I wish for 9 puuy! I have been good. I deserve hleping my dad. Have a safe trip merry Christmas your good friend Diondre

I love you, Diondre

2nd grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Sant Claus,

How are you doing? How are yur deer doing? May I please have a dg house and a puppy pease! I have been good because I help my dad wosh my dog. I will leave you cookies and Milke and carrots for the reindeers. Have a great Christmas.

Have a good Christmas Victoria.

2nd grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Snta,

How are you doing in the North pole? I wish for a phone please? I have been good because I like school? Have a great Christmas santa.

Merry Christmas Santa Ellie.

2nd Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, How are you doing? How cold is it at the Nolth Pole? I wish for a kitin for my dad. May I please have 1,000 Robuxe. I have been good because I have wroked hared at school. Have a safe trip! Have a great Christmas!

Love Abby

2nd Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear santa nick, How are you doing? With your elves. I wish for a house board! I have been good becouse I have been goo at school. Have a saf trip I will leavave you cookies and milk. Have a great bay.

Love Anthony

2nd Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Bear santa, how elves mack maketogs? May I please have a go cart? Santa comes in the door.

Love Francisco

2nd Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear santa, am I on the noty list? How do you get the magic? I wish for a vr set. I wish for Robucs. Im storting to wosh dishes mor. There is a key to our door that u nied tou opin.

Merry chrismas Christian

2nd Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa Clause How are you doing? How do the elves make all the toys? May I please have a PS4 for Christmas. May I please have new dirt bike boots for Christmas. I have been good because I have been working really hard in school. I will leave you cookies and milk for you and carrots for the reindeer. Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas Gregory,

2nd Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, may I please have a dollhouse for Christmas just like my friend nicolette. Do you really have nine randeer? Rendeer names: Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen. I do not know Rudolph. Thank you for coming evry year. Love Junely

Junely

2nd Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, I want a 100 dollr gife card and a PS5 but with spidrman game with the PS5. How do yore elfs make good hot choklit?

Damian

2nd Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, Hi Santa can you make tow pars of legings. That fit my mom. And can only onw of them be prpully and can the other onw be blak. And I love Rudolph the red nos reindeer.

Love Alice

2nd Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, How do you make toys? I wish carson city and the noth pole was together in the same city. Santa I want Baby Yoda because it is so cute and silly.

Love Eden

2nd Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, I would like to know who makes your toys? For Christmas I want everybody to have food, and a 4-wheel ride-on truck because I would like to explore.

Love Juliah

2nd Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, I wont an somploter for crismes I can game and a fiait to dekns I can call my dad. And haw do you give the wrld presins in wone nitgnt.

Love Alex

2nd Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, how come elsv are rel I wot to do better I school can you ples breing me a pow scodr becas I rele lik them.

Love Azayiah

2nd Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, can you give the pore money? And do you like scool? And can you give my mom a good life becus shes having a bad time.

Love Elliott

2nd Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, I wish all of the peopel wold were maskes. I want to have a good chrises? I wish if you can please breang me a doll house that has ben my whole life.

Love Tory

2nd Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, I wish you can bring joy and happynis to the wold. Can you bring me a gaming system it will make me and my me so happy. Dose you and slay fly santa?

Thank you santa Love Rory

2nd Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, how come randeer can fly? I wish everybody culd have one pet at least for Christmas. What I want for chrismas is books so that I can read to my 3 year old brother becaus he loves it when I read to him.

Love, Natali

2nd Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, I would like it if you made our school better. Where do you live? Will you please get me a life size Elsa doll because I will play with it all the time.

Love Cailynn

2nd Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, I whunt a ntendo swich for crismes it whud maek me crie becus I never got a ntedo swich. I whunt santy to make coved 19 go awhae. Am I on the good list or bad?

Love Justyce

2nd Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, Raider helmit and our family and a raider jurze and chocolat. Can you bring me. And santa are real.

Love David

2nd Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, where is north pole? I wish like Jurassic world legos because what can cool do. Id wish to live with you.

Love Daemon

2nd Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, I wont a bik becuse I walk home. I wont a presit from santa a ball. The sied shrn benis.

Love Kale

2nd Grade – Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear, Santa, I’ve been really good this year. That reminds me, how has your year been? Also I have really good grades. Only 3’s and 4’s. Anyways I want a drone so that me and my brother’s can have endless fun. Next, I want a Swiss army pocet knife so I can sharpen sticks and make a collection. Another thing I want is the Ulta Lego Dragon, because then me and brothe can battle each with lego dragons. Thank you for all your hard work NEVADA APPEAL and Santa Clause.

Hunter Pudd, Grade 3, Seeliger Elementary

Dear Santa, I will like a Hoveboard cart, some paint, brushes, gaming chair, elf on the shelf, cheep table, watch, eletical little car with controller, a nice pretent for my teacher, a lot of books, a outfit for my dog Toby and some socks, som toys for my dog, treats and tast one I want a small desk. Thank you for reading the letter merry Christmas.

Emily Garcia, Grade 3, Seeliger Elementary

Dear Santa, I really don’t want a lot for Christmas. I only want 3 things. The first one is makeup, hair and nail products because when I grow up, I want to be a Cosmetologist and so I want to practice. The second present is a sewing machine so I can sew my little sister’s favorite blanket. She has this blanket that she loves it is a little ripped and dirty and so I want sew it and wash it to make her happy. Also so I can sew clothes and jackets/and blankets/for the homeless people and gift them. And that is my last present, is getting gifts to give. And that is all. Thank you and keep making kids happy. Love, Mercedes

Mecedes Reynaga, Grade 3, Seeliger Elementary

Dear Santa, I hope you have a wonderful Christmas. All I’m wishing for this year is for everyone to have the Best Christmas ever. Well with all that COVID19 didto all of us. I mean would it be nice for everyone to have a great Christmas. So that is why I’m sending this letter to you. From: Dalila Dones

Dalila Dones, Grade 3, Seeliger Elementary

Dear Santa, I have been good all year I did good in school and did my school work and the thing I wont bable is some wwe stuff and wwe belts and wwe figer fihnbaylor and moste Jam Steel titans 2 and moster tuck (most Jam) and tech and dech stuff.

Tyler Cary, Grade 3, Seeliger Elementary

Dear Santa, how are the elf at the noth pole I bet they are reddy for Christmas. Christmas is almost here. And how is the riandeers. I’m going to leave yos some cookies and mike for wen you come. P.S. for Christmas I wod want the big omg doll remix kit this year & have bin good and bad but I hope I do not get cole. candy cole is good by not rell cole. Love LiLi

Lili Skvarna, Grade 3, Seeliger Elementary

Dear Santa, I hope to get a VR set, but I don’t think I will so if you can’t do that then can I have a ring light for my chanel? Thank you. Love, Luke

Luke Ingram, Grade 3, Seeliger Elementary

Dear Santa, how are the elves? And the rendeers? I have been good at school. Be safe on Christmas. Your friend, Kamden

Kamden Heath, Grade 1, Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, How are the elvs and the reindeer? I would like a HotWheel Set Please. I help my little brother and sister. Thank you for the gifts. Your friend Jeff.

Jeff Hurzel (LJ), Grade 1, Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, how is Mrs. Claues? I would like a Adopt me pet store playset please. I have been working hard at school. Be careful on Christmas Eve. Love, Emma

Emma Duehring, Grade 1, Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, How are you? I would like a I-pad and a hoverboard. I babysit my sister to help my mom. Be safe on Christmis Eve. Your friend, Avery

Avery Kwas, Grade 1, Bordewich Elementary

Dear Santa, how is Mrs Clouse? I would like a Barbie house please. I am good at school. I hope you like the cookies. Thank you, Janella

Janella, Grade 1, Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, how are the elves and reindeer? I would like a electric cooter and Barbie has. I do homework. I help my little brother. Thank you for the gifts. I will leave you cookies and hot milk. Love Sarai

Sarai Quevedo, Grade 1, Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, How are you doing? You are my favorite person. I have helped my brother so much! I help everyone in the whole apartments! Your Friend! Sebastian B!!!! P.S. Thank you for the presents!

Sebastian Baxley, Grade 1, Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, How is Mrs Clause? I would like a Barbie please. I have been good by mekien my bed. Thank you for the gifts. Your friend Lia.

Lia Rusler, Grade 1, Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, How are the elves and reindeer? I would like a phone. I do my chores. Be safe on Christmas Eve. Your friend Julianna

Julianna Contreras, Grade 1, Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, How is Mrs. Clause? I would like a scooter please. I help with my sister. Thank you for the gifts. Love Ava.

Ava Vannucci, Grade 1, Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, How are u You? I would like a electric scooter and a PS4. I have been good. I hope your reindeer like the cookies. Sincerely, Adia

Adaia Brown, Grade 1, Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, How are you and Mrs. Clause? I would like a big bike and a electric Scooter. I have been good at school. Thank you for the gifts. Your friend. Brielle V.

Brielle Vaivai, Greade 1, Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, how are the reindeer doing? I am hoping for an electric skateboard and Legos. I have been behaving good, and I have been doing my schoolwork. Have a safe trip and get a gift to everyone. Your friend, Angel Santos

Angel Santos, Grade 5, Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, How are the reindeer doing? Im hoping for a dog and a new phone PLZ. Im doing my homework. I also have done the stuff that my mom told me to do. And I have helped my mom on the stuff that she needs help on. Sincerely, Evelyn Jimenez Caballero, Thank fully,

Evelyn, Grade 4, Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, How are the elves doing? I am hoping for a PS5 and an hotweel pack with 45 cars. I work hard on division and math. I hope you come to my house safely. Love, Jose

Jose, Grade 3, Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, Hi how are the reindeer doing? I am hoping for a hoverboard and some Roblox Please. Because I clean the plates and vacuum the carpet and I work hard in reading and Math. I hope you fly safe. I will leave you baby carrots for you and the reindeer. Sincerely, Grace Rosales

Grace, Grade 4, Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, What kind of cookies do you like? I want a long board, L.O.L. doll, puppy and slime please. I shared my food with my neighbors. Do you want hot chocolate and marshmallows this year? Love, Melissa gR

Melissa, Grade 3, Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, I can’t wait until Christmas. What I want for Christmas is the new Xbox for my brother. I want one too. I also want a Hoverboard. I ‘ll leave cookies on the kitchen counter for you. Have a good Christmas.

Blayne, Greade 3, Seeliger Elementary

Dear Santa, How are your Elfs and you doing? I am going to layout the corrots and cookies. I wish I can have a huverboad for Christmas and slime. I need a new shelf for Christmas. I would want a new Snowbooks for Christmas For Christmas. I am wishing for an elf book for Christmas and Bad guys and a candy machine. Santa can you help me send the stuffed animals to kids that have cancer? I hope you take care of comet. Merry Christmas, Mykah

Mykah C., Grade 3, Mark Twain Elementary

Dear Santa, How are your raindeer? I am wishing for a good year for Christmas. I am in need of a new back pack. I would some new PJ to wear. I would like some Jonie B. Jons books to read. Santa can you help me with a good deed? Please help me donate toys to the kids that are in need. Thank you for being Santa, Happy Holidays. Ghia

Ghia D. , Grade 3, Mark Twain Elementary.

Dear Santa, Are you busy in the work shop and how are you doing? I am wishing for a drawing set for Chistmas. I am in need of new masks and I wode like a new Chistmas sweter to werar. I wode like a Dog Man book to read. Santa cayou help me with a good deed? Plese help me donate mouy to homlis people and I hop you and mis clos a Mary Chistmas. Love, Shae

Shaelynn M. , Grade 3, Mark Twain Elementary School

Dear Santa, how are you and your elves? I am Wishing for a lego set for Christmas. I am in need of earings. I would like a new peir of Christmas PJ’s to wear. I would like to read Unlock Your Inner Unicorn. Santa can you help me with a good deed? Please help me donate food to the homeless. Thank you for giving all the happiest thing in Christmas that you do! Sincerely, Trenquilty

Trenquility C. , Grade 3, Mark Twain Elementary School

Dear Santa, How are you and Mrs. Clouse doing and How are the reideer and the elves? I am wishing for a dirt Bike for Christmas. I am in need of a new Christmas Sweter. I would like some new Christmas pjs to wear. I am wishing for Plants vs Zombies to red. Santa can you help me with a good deed? Please help me donate to homeles. Thank you for doing hard work for us. Merry Christmas, C.J.

C.J., Grade 3, Mark Twain Elementary School

Dear Santa, I am wishing for a QV Headset for Chismis. Im in need of good goves that don’t get wet and cold. Can you help Santa? Help me with a good deed? Can you help me donate money to the dog pound charty. Thank you for giving us our gifts.

R.M., Grad 3, Mark Twain Elementary School

Dear Santa, I hope you have a Merry Christmas. I am wishing for an exbox for Christmas. I am in need of socks. I would like a new pair of P.J. to wear.

SL, Grade 3, Mark Twain Elementary School

Dear Santa, I hope you are having a great winter. I am wishing for painting matirials. Something that I need is something to were. I am wishing for some shoes. Something that I would like for Christmas is a book about the Gingerbread pup. A good deed that I need help with is to bring joy to all boys and girls. Merry Christmas, Arianny

Arianny, Grade 3, Mark Twain Elementary School

Dear Santa, I hope you are having a vely good Christmas. How are the elves and reindeer. I am wishing for some Playdow. Something that I need is a new Jaket and a hat. I am wishing for new boots so I can wear them in the snow. I wood like a book that is abote you. Santa plese help me to not forget my manrs. Merry Chrismas, Selena

Selena, Grade 3, Mark Twain Elementary School

Dear Santa, how are your elves. I am wishing for a puppy so bad! Can you help me with a new pair of gloves. I want to give warm winter boots to homeless people. Merry Christmas, Dakota

Dakota D., Grade 3, Mark Twain Elementary School

Dear Santa, how are you and your reindeer? I am wishing for roller skates. I need some shoes because I am growing. I am wishing for gloves to play with in the snow And a book called the Biggest Joke Book ever. I want money to help the homeless. Merry Christmas, Evelyn

Evelyn D., Grade 3, Mark Twain Elementary School

Dear Santa, How are your reindeer doing? I am wishing for love. Something I need are winter boots. I am also wishing for some blue gloves. A book I would like to read is called Anna, Elsa and the secret river. Can you bring me that. Thank you, Alicia

Alicia C, Grade 3, Mark Twain Elementary School

Dear Santa, How are your reindeer? I am wishing for a hoverboard. Can you bring me a Giants hat? Happy Holidays! Senny

Senny V., Grade 3, Mark Twain Elementary School

Dear Santa, I wish that you will bring me some Pokemon cards, a boxing set, and a toy gun. Can I have mystery books to read? Santa will you help my dad with work? I hope you have a great time with Mrs. Clause. Merry Christmas! Love, Lorenzo

Lorenzo M., Grade 3, Mark Twain Elementary School

Dear Santa, Do more than one of your reindeer have a red nose like Rudolph the red nose reindeer? I would like a barman imagine x Batman toy for Christmas because is cool! I deserve presents because I have been nice everyone for example helping deb do chores. Sincerely, Dante

Dante, Grade 2, Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, My name is Sadie. Santa, I want a boy doll like my girl doll, the same size as her too please. If I cant have a boy doll then can I please have a wish granted. My wish would be for the baby to not cry that much. Thank you santa you are so kind.

Sadie, Grade 2, Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, Why do you live in the north pole? I would like a barbie dream house for Christmas. I think I have earned it because I have been good all year, and been taking good care of my dogs. I hope this was enough to make the good kid list. Sincerely, Mya Ellis

Mya, Grade 2, Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, are the elves working I would like new Christmas pjs I deserve presents because I helped my mom when she was sick. Sincerely, Bailee G.

Bailee, Grade 2, Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, Can you give my cats a present? I wish for a baby Yoda! My mom says I’m very thoughtful. Sincerely, Fivel

Fivel, Grade 2, Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, What do you do when it is not Christmas time? Do you spend the whole year at the North Pole? What I want for Christmas is Star Wars ships, I really like the Star Wars movies. I have been turning in my work, I help out at home by doing chores, and I am a great kid. Sincerely, Caleb

Caleb, Grade 2, Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, How are you doing up there? I want a hover bored, skate bored and piano. I deserve presents because I”v been a good girl this year. I hope that I persuaded you Santa. Sincerely, Sevy

Sevy, Grade 2, Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, How are you doing Santa? For Christmas I would like a new bed. It has been a long time since I can sleep and jump on my bed. I want my sisters to have fin. I deserve presents because I keep my room clean. I hope I have convinced you. Sincerely, Sveya

Sveya, Grade 2, Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa, does it snow in the North Pole? For Christmas, can I please have two ps4 controllers and The Last of Us? I think I deserve presents because I’ve been doing my homework. Thank you.

Adrian, Grade 2, Bordewich Bray Elementary

Dear Santa Claus, Hello! How many elves are there? Does Mrs. Claus have a cookbook? Can you stop COVID – 19? Can I have a Xbox 1x? I help my Brother. He’s four years old and loves my help. Can I have a PS5. I have never touched the Elf on the Shelf, A applewatch. I am nice to family. Love Cayden James McKelvey

Cayden, Grade 3, Fremont Elementary

Dear Santa Claus, Hello! Does mrs. Caus help you with the Christmas gifts delivery every December 25? How old are you? What do your reindeer do during the weekends? What do you and Mrs. Claus bake during the weekends? I would like a slime kit because I have been helping out my family to get ready for bed. I would like five-pounds tub of pastels. I try to do my best in school. I would like another three pound tub of blue slime, blue is my favorite color. Thank you Santa Claus for making Christmas fun for me. Sincerely, Kathleen

Kathleen, Grade 3, Fremont Elementary

Dear Santa Clause, Hi! When were you born? Who is your favorite reindeer? How can a reindeer fly? One thing I would like to have is a plush dog (stuffed animal) and more play dough! My play dough is getting dried out. I like the light blue color. I’ve been good this year! I try very hard at school. I have been nice to my family and friends. I like writing and doing art! I like to draw pictures and writing stories with happy endings! I’ll always believe! Thank u! Addyson

Addyson, Grade 3, Fremont Elementary

Dear Santa Claus, Hello! When is it your birthday? Do you have a dad? How do you contact people? 1. I whant for Christmas is a Nintendo switch because I have been improved in my math facts, reading. 2. I what for Christmas is gift cards because I help my mom clean, I sweep and mop the floor and wash the dishes. 3. I want for Christmas is a matching tie dye pink and whit sweats because I help my sister do her bed. Thank you, Eliza

Eliza, Grade 3, Fremont Elementary

Dear Santa Claus, Hello! How many elves do you have? When is your birthday? How tall are your elves? I want a Nintendo Switch because I have been nice and respectful this year! I would like to play “Animal Crossing”. I love to be respectful. Sincerely, Emily

Emily, Grade 3, Fremont Elementary

Dear Santa Claus, Hello How old are you? What do you eat at the North Pole? Why do you live in the North Pole? Also I’ve been bored lately. Can you please bring me a LOL Rock Band Set please? Thank you very much, Sincerely, Kensington

Kensington, Grade 3, Fremont Elementary

Dear Santa Claus, how is it at the north pole? What do you eat? I have heard rumors that you eat Candy Canes only. Is that true? Do the elves have like a list of toys to be made? What does the sleigh run on? Is it “Spirit of Christmas”? And I want Minecraft Lego’s for Christmas. Sincerely, Jullian McKee

Jullian McKee, Grade 3, Fremont Elementary

Dear Santa, We meet again. I only get to talk to you once a year. So this might be important as I said we only meet once a year. Heres a poem; as the soft, white, watery snow ends in 2021, you will be gone from our houses, same with the elves too. I will be sad because Christmas has ended and the elf will no longer confort me at night when I sleep. Merry Christmas!!! Sincerely, Daniel

Daniel, Grade 3, Fremont Elementary

Dear Santa Claus, Hello! How old are you? How do you fit in a chimney? And why coal, why not toilet paper? Also (if I’m good) I want a security camera because I need to protect myself, a netherite pick axe because I want to go gold mining, and LEGO MINECRAFT The Polar Igloo because its fun. From, Mason M.

Mason, Grade 3, Fremont Elementary

Dear Santa Claus,

Hello! I have a 3 question’s. Question number 1: How many elves do you have? 2: How many cookies do you eat? 3: how is Rudoph the reindeer? Ok, now sithe the presents! Anything you give me will be delightful. I don’t care what you give me. I just want to have a good Christmas. Sincerely, Maite Diaz

Maite, Grade 3, Fremont Elementary

Dear Santa Claus, Hello! What do you feed your reindeer? Santa do you eat 1,000,000 cookies in 1 night? Santa, have your elves ever been bad!? Santa I am not asking for a lot this Christmas. All I am asking for is LOL’s a guitar that makes rock and roll music. I hope you get this letter. 1 thing there is something I really really want I really really want chllax! Sincerely, Ali Dilger

Ali, Grade 3, Fremont Elementary

Dear Santa, I wish for my grandpa to be safe from Coronavirus please. I wish for coronavirus to be gone please. Merry Christmas. From, Jackson Wise

Jackson, Grade 3, Fremont Elementary

Dear Santa Claus, Hello: 1. Which Reindeer is your favorite? 2. how old are you? 3. how many elves do yo have? Can I please have Batter Slime because I help my mom with my baby sister Analeigha who is nane-month old. Can I have a slime kit because I help clean the house for my mom and dad. And then my own laptop because I have been grateful and nice. Sincerely, Nutalfa

Nutalfa, Grade 3, Fremont Elementary

Hello Santa, how many cookies do you eat. Can you do a bacflip. How do you not noise slide down the chinme. For Christmas I would like an RC car and a nerf gun that is automatic. An Acer laptop would be nice, extra Lego Pieces to build my spas ships. I would another dog so my dog Bammers wont be lonely. Sincerely, Eric

Eric, Grade 3, Fremont Elementary

Dear Santa, may I please have all of the DogMan books exept DogMan BRAL of the DogMan and CatKid, DogMan for whom the Ball Roll and DogMan. It is written and illustrated by Day Pilkey. Thank you Santa! Love Cheylin

Cheylin, Grade 4, Homeschooled

Dear Santa, I would like presents. A Giant Snowflake or Snowflake Pillow. I love you, Reina

Reina, Pre-K, Homeschooled

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I want a Nintendo Switch for Christmas. Love Emily Santoyo

Emily, Grade 3, Fremont Elementary

Dear Santa, I love you and have a Mary Chrismis and give presents. I have to be good. I would like Mermaid Dolls for presins.

Jeni, 1st Grade, Homeschooled

Dear Santa, Can I have a cell phone for myself. And a new pug puppy for my dad. For my nana a necklace. For my poppy a mountain bike. Some dog treats.

Toni, Grade 3, Dayton Elementary

Dear Santa, I want 2 sets of colerd domenos for Cristmas. I also want COVID to be over on Cristmas day. Have a safe and fantastic Cristmas.

Eli Hutchinson, Grade 3, Fritsch Elementary

To Santa, Christmas Wish List: 1st Favorite: Stick Welders, 2nd Favorite: Bolt kit 70CC Dirt Bike, 3rd Favorite: metal to weld with. Koby

Koby, grade and school unknown

Dear Santa, I want people to not have COVID- 19. I wish for Peace in the World. I want roller skates, I love my family. I have been good. I can’t wait for Christmas. I love my cat tiggy.

Madison, Grade 1, Huge Gallger in VC.

Dear Santa, my name is Blakeli we have been nice this year. Please bring me a Nintendo Switch. My brother would like a nerf gun. My baby sister would like a microphone. Please tell my elves to make messes. Merry Christmas to you and Mrs. Claus and the reindeer. Stay safe on your trip.

Blakeli S., Grade 1, Montessori

Dear Santa, I hope your having a good day. I want Fizzy Paint, Acrylic Paint and a watercolor set. Thank you,

Navneet, Grade 1, Fritsch Elementary

Dear Santa, I just want two things for Christmas. A nerf gun ultra and my family.

Annabelle, Grade 4, Dayton Elementary

Dear Santa, i want sauishy, unicorn, princess kitchen, toy cojee machine.

Helene, Kindergarten, Trinity

Dear Santa, My name is Mareli. I would like a puppy, my daddy keeps saying no, but you can get me one please.

Mareli, Grade 1, Empire School

Dear Santa, My name is Cris, I have been a good boy I promise to help my mommy more. I would like a Sonic Car please. I have chocolate for you.

Cristian, Kindergarten, Empire School

Dear Santa, my name is Yandel, I have been a good boy, I would like a remote control car please. I have your cookies and milk.

Yandel, Pre-School

Dear Santa, I what a go cart and action figure and a Africa Gray Bird. Love, Andrew.

Andrew, Grade 2, Seeliger Elementary

Dear Santa, I love! Christmas! And my Elf on the Shelf. I thank I wata buhee and a blu bird. I love you, Love, Avery

Avery, Grade 2, Seeliger Elementary

Dear Santa, I have bin relay good this year and I am a true belever and please get me a dog. Your friend, Lexi

Lexi, Grade 2, Seeliger Elementary

Dear Santa, This year I want a Nintendo Switch and a baby sisters just two if you can make my mom preganet. Love Ysabella

Ysabella, Grade 2, Seeliger Elementary

Dear Santa, Please bring a Barbie. Please bring a tedy Bear. Cad and horse. Love, Marjorie

Marjorie, Grade 2, Seeliger Elementary

Dear Santa, What in need for x-mas is to have my family, friends and my house. What I want for Christmas is a baby brother or sister and LOL doll remix and doll clothes. Love, Annaleigh

Annaleigh, Grade 2, Seeliger Elementary

Dear Santa, Please bring me, socks, and ipad, and iphone, an puppy, and Among Plush. Love, Orion

Orion, Grade 2, Seeliger Elementary

Dear Santa, Im very exited for Christmis. I want colored pencils and a phone. Love, Sigo

Sigo, Grade 2, Seeliger Elementary

Dear Santa, I like yea elf on The Shelf dog. I want my fend and a husky and a sleping bag. Love, Mallory

Mallory, Grade 2, Seeliger Elementary

Dear Santa, Im exsidide fro Christmas! I lover your sout and Please bring me clean water, healthy fook, and a xbox controler, culering sheat, Loony B tons book. Tank you, Love, Sebastian

Sebastian, Grade 2, Seeliger Elementary

Dear Santa, I need cloths I am near running out. I will need a water botel. I relly want a Gizmo. Me and my litel brother need new socks. Love, Charlotte

Charlotte, Grade 2, Seeliger Elementary

Dear Santa, How are the reindeer doing? I am hoping for clothes and shoses for Barbie and ken. I would also like a stoller for my baby doll. I have been good in school and worked hard. Thank you, Frida

Frida, Grade 4, Bordewich Bray

From Ms. O’Brien Holms second grade class at Fremont Elementary School:

Dear Santa,

As this year I behaved very well. I want you to bring me a hoverboard, some tennis shoes, clothes, a star belly, a tablet, the day you enter my house I will leave you some cookies and a glass of milk, thank you Santa. I promise to continue behaving well and study hard.

Italia

Dear Santa,

This year I wud like a pink skateboard mieye little sister wud like a toy.

Valeria Ramirez and Abril Ramirez

Dear Santa,

I just wanted to give you my wish list so you can get me what I want for Christmas and what I want is a teddy bear, a toy of shimmer and shine I want toy that are pincess themes with a big castle and more stuff so I could be interested when I don’t have nothing to do after school or the days that I don’t have school and I also want slime, toy that are Elsa and Anna.

Michelle

Dear Santa,

I would ike 3 build a bots and 3 Buddy Bots and 1 pupy.

Emelia

Dear Santa,

I been good, but not all the time and I will want for Christmas is a little bear a little polar bear and a LITTLE candy please and one more thing and a new backpack please ONE MORE and a mystery present!!!

Carolina

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas is a toys, a puppy, a bike, phone, PJ, slippers, toy santa, mrs. Claus toy, new backpack, close shoes, Big Big Big toy animals, seal, panda, polar bear, mokeys, zebra, new lunch box, new house, a pool, money of my mom because she work hard and my dad to.

Andrea

Dear Santa,

I hope I’v been good this year but my family are the ones who you coffe an cookies to help on your journy across the whole world so here is what I want for Christmas art stuff (panit and glitter), more dress up stuff, more time with my best best friend forever Evelyn and a Christmas with family and I do not think you are a mith but my brother does but I KNOW you are not a mith I mean Mrs. Crozier is YOUR best friend and she NEVER lies so I apsuolootly knoiw you are real and remember me and my family give you coffe insted of milk for your cookies for your journy around the world. Thank you.

Adrianna

2nd grade Mark Twain

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I wont ask for anything this year think you for what you got me I cant wait intill Christmas I love Christmas I hope you have a good Christmas Sorry if you get tird or in a hurry I knoe its a hord gob and for you but yoy are Santa Claus so you have to do what you to do rite. I am sorry if it is hord it souds hord I am sorry Santa Clause so I just wanted to say thank you for everythink.

Suzeli

2nd grade Mark Twain



Dear Santa,

I will like a stuffed dog. I love chocolates for my teacher. And a bike. And I would like a scotter. And make my sister and have 10 Barbies or 11.

Jennifer

2nd grade Mark Twain

Dear Santa,

My nome is jr. Im 7krs old for Christmas I wovd like a PS . Horse trailer and horse. Dron. Contrlles. Nerfajn. Bownd arraw. Leglo llgrstic cormuhojm. Night light.

JR

2nd grade Mark Twain

Dear Santa,

Can you please get me a spider man plane and a bat molbile.

Giovanni

2nd grade Mark Twain

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a PS5 and Alexa and the game need for speed and a clock and a iphone for Christmas nad the game for ps5 fornite.

Gael

2nd grade Mark Twain

Dear Santa,

I want an adanames re toy rapor toys ankloysauraus toy and the game pikemen 3 also the game tabs short for totally accurage battle simulator

Izrael

2nd grade Mark Twain

Dear Santa,

My nbame is Itzell and I am 7 years old. This year can I have a bike and a toy.

Itzell

2nd grade Mark Twain

Dear Santa,

What I want Chrsitmas is a new bike can I also have the mario kart and for my sister can I have the barbe dream house.

Camila

2nd grade Mark Twain

Dear Santa,

Can I have a PS5.

Angel

2nd grade Mark Twain

Dear Santa,

I want a Halloween book of coloring book. And a board game.

Jennifer

2nd grade Mark Twain

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a beauty and the beast combo pack please thats all I want thank you.

Isabella

2nd grade Mark Twain

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I really want a hoverboard and a husky snowglobe. I also wish for my family to be happy and healthy. I hope you and the elves are too. Merry Christmas.

From, Lilly

3rd grade

Seeliger

Dear Santa,

How are the Elves? May I have an American Girl Julie doll and hair salon please. I work hard in school. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.

Love,

Ruby

1st Bordewich-Bray

Dear Santa,

How are your elves? I work very hard may I have som pokemon cards I will leave you cookies and carrots for the reindeer and ruduolph the red nosed reindeer.

Love,

Layne

1st Bordewich-Bray

Dear Santa,

How are you? May I have a gkt card and a robux? I hope you have a Merry Christmas. I love you St. Nick.

Makayla

1st Bordewich-Bray

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How are the elves? May I have a plushie? I work hard. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.

Your friend,

Aaliyah

1st Bordewich-Bray

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How is Mrs. Clause? How are the elves? May I have a herboard. I am a good friend. I hope you have a merry Christmas. I will leave you carrots. I hope you have a safe trip.

Sincerely,

Bella

1st Bordewich-Bray

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Clause? May I have a laser tag pack and a scooter? I am a good friend. I hope you have a Merry Christmas. Your friend,

Allan

1st Bordewich-Bray

Dear Santa,

How are the elves? May I have pokemon roblox gdme and Nintendo? I am a good friend. I hope you have a merr Christmas. Sincely,

Silas

1st Bordewich-Bray

Dear St. Nick,

How is Mrs. Clause? May I have a squishy and magic wings. I work hard to help my sister. I hope you have a merry Christmas.

Love,

Isla

1st Bordewich-Bray

Dear Santa,

How are you doing and how are the evles? I wold like a Nintendo Swift and a laster tag. I have been good. I will leave you cookies and carrots for the reindeer. I hope you have a safe trip.

Sincerely,

Wyatt

1st Bordewich-Bray

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How is Mrs. Claus How are the elves? May I have a garbage truck and a school bus. I work have in school. I hope you a safe trip.

Thank you,

Eric.

1st Bordewich-Bray

Dear St. Nick,

How are you doing? May I have a mini motorcycle and electric scooter please? I am a good friend. I will leave you cookies and carrots for the reindeer. I love you and Mrs.. Clause and the reindeer and the elves. I love you.

Davina

1st Bordewich-Bray

Dear Santa,

Please wish elsvease and efey. I wot a uoncorn funda. I nee ba noe grt. LOL OMG doll. I need noe hrina.

Love,

Hayden

2nd grade Seeliger

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a African Gray Bird boy or grl and sunyod and a afoha end a kheiodr and a big vil and a video

Love

Joe

2nd grade Seeliger

Dear Santa,

Please bring me Christmas presents barrios grem.

Love,

Alexa

2nd grade Seeliger

Dear Santa,

I want a orbes rutbath I also wat a code anoro tow I also want a masuretg.

Love,

Sawyer

2nd grade Seeliger

Dear Santa,

Your cut is cusll I wut a gof bag and a wi tech iz miz and a now zout thak you, Santo Clouse,

Love,

Cade

2nd grade Seeliger

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a gnus gitt woodroaks and phah pokemon cotds.

Love

Yavi

2nd grade Seeliger

Dear Santa,

We all love you riley, riley much and we love elfs to. Give this to santa, pls and thank you. And I want the most fof youlry toys fry pls and thank you.

Love you

Lillian

2nd grade Seeliger

Dear Santa Claus,

Hi. How are the reindeer? How are the elves doing? Could you please give me a II pro phone for Christmas? I deserve this gift because everyday in school I work hard. Thank you for being nice.

Your friend,

Madysen

2nd grade Bordewich Bray

Dear Santa,

Hi! How is Miss Claus? Could you please give me a Barbie dream house for Christmas? I desrve this gift becosue I help my mom by clening up my toys I am so exeitied for Christmas.

Sincerely

Olivia

2nd grade Bordewich Bray

Dear Santa Claws,

Hi. How are the riandeer doing? How is Mrs. Claus? Cuold you please give me a iphone 12 and a American girl doll for Christmas? I deserve this gift because I help people everyday. Thank you for giving us what we wish for.

Your friend,

Kiana

2nd grade Bordewich Bray

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are the raindeer? Can I pleas have the shoes called wheelies for Christmas because I was super nice at my ant’s house in Michigan and you are super nice because you give presents to kids all over the world.

Sincerely,

Jett

2nd grade Bordewich Bray

Dear Santa,

Hi. How are the reindeer doing? How are you Mrs Clacus? Can you please me a PS-4 for Christmas? I deserve this gift because I help my family decorate the tree. Thank you for being super nice to the other kids around the world.

Love,

Addison

2nd grade Bordewich Bray

Dear Santa,

Hi! How is Frosty the Snowman doing? Hey Santa can you please give me a Barbie doll house? I want this gift because I help my mom change my little sisters diapers. Santa I like it when you are nice. You are the best.

Your friend,

Mia

2nd grade Bordewich Bray

Dear Santa Claws,

Hi! How are the reindeer? Are you ready for Christmas? Could you please give me an American Doll for Christmas? I deserve this because I cook dinner with my mom. Thank you for being super nice.

Your friend,

Imaya

2nd grade Bordewich Bray

Dear Santa,

Hi. How are the reindcer doing? How is Mrs. Claus doing today? Could you please give me a new I pro phon and can you give my one more presit for me a pro nirfe gun.

Your friend,

Tatum

2nd grade Bordewich Bray

Dear Santa Claus,

Hi, how do the reindeer fly? I want a pro scooter please. I have been good at school this year. I am thankful for my family.

Conner

2nd grade Bordewich Bray

Dear Santa Claus,

Hi! How is Rudolf doing? Also, how are the toy-making elves? Could I please have a toy monster truck? I clean up my room when my family tells me to. You are my favorite Santa Claus.

Love

Clifford Jr

2nd grade Bordewich Bray

Dear Santa,

Hi. How is Peppermint doing? Could you please give me a Nintendo Swich? I deserve this gift because I help my family. Have a safe trip!

Your frind,

Noah B.

2nd grade Bordewich Bray

Dear Santa,

Hi! Santa, how are the elves doing? How is Ms. Claus? Could you please give me beyblades for hristmas? I deservbe this gift because I help people when they need help. I live you Santa because you are nice to all the people.

Matthew

2nd grade Bordewich Bray

Dear Santa Claus,

Hi! How are the reindeers doing? Are you doing good Santa? Can You please give a I-Phone for Christmas? I deserve this gift because I was dishes. Thank you for giving me and my faily good presents.

Love Scarlett

2nd grade Bordewich Bray

Dear Santa Claus,

Hi! How are the reindeer? Could you give me a PS-5? I deserve this gift because I help my family. Thank you!

Love

Anthony

2nd grade Bordewich Bray

Dear Santa Claws,

Hi! How are the reindeer doing? Could you please give me Hot Wheel. I deserve this gift because I help around the house. I like your beard.

Your friend,

Sebastian

2nd grade Bordewich Bray

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are the reindeer doing? Could you please give me a pruple dinosaur. I deserve this gift because I was good this year. I like elves because they make toys for us,.

Love,

Bella

2nd grade Bordewich Bray

Dear Santa,

Hi! How is Rudolph doing and how are you? Could you please get me a squeaquky toy? I deserve this becase I take care of my sister. You are a super nice guy.

Love,

Trinity

2nd grade Bordewich Bray

Dear Santa,

I have ben good coving et dr vm. Get an pocemon cards and a car cokes tots train hills.

Love,

Hudson

1st grade Ms. Combs Jacks Valley

Dear Santa,

Thank you. I want a flying hverbord and the PS 5 and the xbox geriest and allot charizare 300 UF theea and a drt bik.

Love,

Xavier

1st grade Ms. Combs Jacks Valley

Dear Santa,

I would a LOL doll OMO boll to go to you the gebout and I love you.

Love,

Molly

1st grade Ms. Combs Jacks Valley

Dear Santa,

I love you. I want a phone ryon toys, cat, wqaenterut tv puzzle.

Love,

Tobias

1st grade Ms. Combs Jacks Valley

Dear Santa,

Wont a xbox, hero overox minerder donona I wot like does dand Christmas

From

Zander

1st grade Ms. Combs Jacks Valley

Dear Santa,

I love you. Can I have a minischool supplies and a helmet.

Love,

Tiffany

1st grade Ms. Combs Jacks Valley

Dear Santa,

I want a school suhplis doll and legos. I love you.

Yareli

1st grade Ms. Combs Jacks Valley

Dear Santa

Can you get me woice t a PS 5 and a pet dog, nearf gun and pokeomn + drone all dog mah be new shoes love Christian

1st grade Ms. Combs Jacks Valley

Dear Santa,

I want a Xbox I want a sas toy I want a phon I want a Sfix among us prwoshes pokemond crads

From Marcelo

Dear Santa,

BBoredrmen house barbie and boropendquan ballereine qucldout Ic f fr qmm anin

Love

Koralyn

1st grade Ms. Combs Jacks Valley

Dear Santa,

Fly safe. Ples I want pokeman craeds and dog mah books and PS 5 and Lego mari

Love Adrian.

1st grade Ms. Combs Jacks Valley

Dear Santa,

I want a book a tblet and a watch for Christmas please.

I love you.

Love, Kylie

1st grade Ms. Combs Jacks Valley

Dear Santa,

Can you please bring me this presents: A dog mabook pokemon cards rainbow pokemon megas, they can come in the same box.

Love Julian

1st grade Ms. Combs Jacks Valley

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. How have you been, I’ve been good. What I want for Christmas is Air Force 1, Comfy, Makeup, Skatebored, Air Pods, Fuzzy Socks, gift cards, Fit bit, books, Art and crafts, cricut joy and virtual reality googles. Some clothing bradnds I like are Vans, SHEIN, Nike, Addias, Forever 21, Hot Topic, Arrow Postel and Tillys. My top gifts are Air Force 1, comfy, skateboard, makeup, air pods, fit bit, arts and crafts, books, 2021 calendar, bean new room bag, alarm clock, cute PJs and dance posters. I hope you have a safe and joyfull Christmas and healty Christmas.

Love,

Brooklyn