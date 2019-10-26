Carson City Library board has vacancy

The Carson City Library Board of Trustees has a vacant position.

The spot is open due to a resignation and the term ends in June 2020.

The board oversees library budget and policies and members should be willing to serve six to eight hours a month. The members are not compensated and must be Carson City registered voters.

The city’s Boards, Committees, and Commissions Policy and Procedures can be viewed online at http://www.carson.org/volunteer, where applicants can apply until Nov. 8. All applications are public documents once submitted.

Applicants will be interviewed by the Board of Supervisors at its Nov. 21 meeting.