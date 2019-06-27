Carson City Library Board of Trustees has opening

The Carson City Board of Supervisors is seeking applications from persons interested in serving on the Carson City Library Board of Trustees. This committee oversees all library policy and budgets. Applicants must be willing to serve approximately six to eight hours a month.

There is one open position for a term that will expire June 2023.

The Board of Supervisors will interview and appoint the qualified person to the commission. Applicants must be a Carson City registered voter to qualify. All members will serve without compensation. The city’s boards, committees, and commissions policy and procedures can be viewed online at http://www.carson.org/volunteer. Let it be known that all applications submitted to this office will be considered public information.

Applications will be accepted until July 18. Interviews for this volunteer position are tentatively planned to be held at the regularly scheduled Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 1.

For information, e-mail revanson@carson.org or call 775-887-2100.