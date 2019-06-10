Carson City Library Board of Trustees has opening

The Carson City Library Board of Trustees has a position open for a term ending in June 2023.

The committee oversees all library policy and budgets. The board meets the last Thursday of every month at 5:30 p.m. Applicants must be willing to serve approximately six to eight hours a month and must be a Carson City registered voter.

Applications can be found and submitted online at carson.org/volunteers. Applications are public documents.

Applications will be accepted until June 20. Interviews for this volunteer position are tentatively planned to be held at the regularly scheduled Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday, July 3.