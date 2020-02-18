Carson City Library gets Spotlight Award for exceptional workforce development

Carson City Library was recognized with a Spotlight Award for its successful implementation of Job Seeking with Google, a workshop series offered last fall in collaboration with JOIN Inc.

The library also introduced attendees to Nevada Career Explorer, a set of online tools for job seekers in the state, sponsored by the Nevada State Library, Archives and Public Records.

“The library will use the $3,000 grant awarded to continue expanding services and programs for workforce development,” said Tod Colegrove, director of Carson City Library.

The goal of the Libraries Lead with Digital Skills initiative, an American Library Association and Public Library Association program sponsored by Grow with Google, is to ensure public libraries nationwide receive ongoing access to free tools and resources, helping everyone across America grow their skills, careers and businesses.

“This recognition supporting workforce development in our community allows us to further develop ways to provide today’s worker with additional skills,” Colegrove said. “We will continue offering programs that meet the community’s digital needs and build on economic opportunity long term.”

Spotlight awardees are selected based on their demonstration of exceptional program implementation. In addition to the funding, awardees receive marketing support, technical guidance, advocacy tools and a community of practice with the goal of drawing attention to the services libraries provide.

Carson City Library’s successfully implemented local program in 2019 was judged on its alignment with the Public Library Association’s national priorities, which include transformation, leadership, advocacy and awareness as well as equity, diversity, inclusion and social justice.