Carson City Library restarts search for director

The Library Board of Trustees decided to continue recruiting for a library director after the top two candidates from an earlier search declined the job offer.

The board met briefly at a special meeting on Friday and decided to begin an expedited recruitment for candidates rather than pick from the pool of remaining applicants from the previous recruitment.

The job listing will be posted today and run for 30 days, after which the board will meet to select their top candidates to interview. The board also plans to hold a meet-and-greet, as it did before, for the public to meet candidates.

The job listing has been updated with a new annual salary range between $102,731.20 and $164,361.60, a 1.75 percent increase for the new fiscal year. The listing also requires applicants to have a master’s in library science instead of an equivalency.