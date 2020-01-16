Carson City Lutheran schools featured at school choice fair

Sierra Lutheran High School and Bethlehem Lutheran School will be showcased at the National School Choice Fair on Feb. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Whitney Peak Hotel in Reno, according to a news release.

Organized by the School Choice Coalition, this free, family-friendly event will provide students and parents the opportunity to meet representatives from 35 area private schools, ranging from preschool to high school, who will be on hand to provide important data about the excellence, individualization, and affordability of private school education.

“The goal of the National School Choice Fair is to introduce the community to the comprehensive excellence, individualization, and affordability of school choice options,” fair representative and Sierra Lutheran Director of School Development Brian Underwood said in the release. “Education is not one-size fits all, so when it comes to the breadth of educational, social, emotional, and spiritual needs of each student, parents should be aware of the options available to them.

“This unique gathering will educate students and parents on the best fit for them, and how schools work with families to make it work financially.”

One of the topics open for discussion at the fair will be how schools can partner with families to educate them on the Nevada Opportunity Scholarship, which can provide up to $8,262 in financial aid.

Earlier this year, a report released by the Nevada Department of Education showed that nearly 70 percent of students receiving the Nevada Opportunity Scholarship experienced a positive standardized test score change based on six standardized measurements analyzed.

“The true value of school choice comes down to understanding the right fit for each student,” Underwood said. “And understanding all the options and available resources to find that perfect fit.”

In addition to the booths being represented by each school, the fair will also host a variety of activities for children, including a Scavenger Hunt, face painting, photo booth, entertainment for kids, snacks and drinks.

For information about the School Choice Fair visit nevadaschoolchoice.com.