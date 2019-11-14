Carson City may settle molestation lawsuit for $1.25 million

If You Go What: Board of Supervisors meeting When: Nov. 21, 8:30 a.m. Where: Sierra Room, Community Center, 851 E. William St. Agenda: https://www.carson.org/home/showdocument?id=68278

The Board of Supervisors on Thursday will decide whether to settle a lawsuit brought against Carson City concerning the actions of a volunteer and employee of its summer camp program.

The suit was brought by a mother on behalf of her daughter who was sexually molested by a volunteer during the 2016 Camp Carson Summer Camp.

The settlement, if approved, would be for $1.25 million, with $745,000 to be paid by the city’s insurance provider and $505,000 to be paid by the city.

In a separate action, the city was sued by three other minor plaintiffs and the insurance provider agreed to pay out $255,000 to those plaintiffs.

All the settlements are in exchange for the release of all claims against the city.

The incident took place at the Gold Dust West bowling alley, where the children were taken for a field trip, and was recorded via casino video surveillance, according to the legal complaint.

The complaint alleges that Carson City negligently hired the volunteer, also a minor with a history of mental and behavioral problems, and failed to train its employees to properly oversee the volunteer and to report his actions.

“As a direct and proximate result of defendant Carson City’s unconstitutional conduct, plaintiff suffered, and continues to suffer, serious physical, mental, and emotional injuries to her person,” reads the complaint.

Parents were notified on Aug. 4, 2016, via email from the Carson City Parks and Recreation Department. More than 200 parents were emailed about the incident. At the time, officials said the juvenile had only been associated with the camp for about a month and a half when the incident was reported. A child at the camp told a parent what happened. At the time, city officials told the Nevada Appeal that parents were told the crimes only include inappropriate touching — not sexual assault .

The board may receive legal advice from the District Attorney’s Office in a closed session, but any action to settle the suit will be taken in an open session.

The supervisors will consider another settlement for $57,500 for a personal injury case involving a dog bite from a police canine received during a Citizen’s Academy public demonstration.

The board will also vote to accept a $143,227 grant from the Nevada Department of Wildlife to do work at the Carson City Rifle and Pistol Range, including earthwork and drainage improvements to the shooting bays, removal of concrete target frames from the long range, and safety and compliance signage.

The supervisors will also interview eight applicants for a vacant spot on the Library Board of Trustees and appoint one for a term ending in June 2020.

The Board of Supervisors meets at 8:30 a.m. in the Sierra Room, Community Center, 851 E. William St.