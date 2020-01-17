Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell schedules ‘State of the City’ address

Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell will deliver his 10th and final State of the City Address next week.

Crowell, who was first elected mayor in 2008, will deliver his remarks Jan. 24 at a Carson City Chamber of Commerce luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. in the Gold Dust West.

“I intend to talk about what has been accomplished during the past year and what issues we encountered and may still be encountering. I will talk a bit what our community has accomplished since the great recession. A thank you to the community for allowing me to be mayor since 2009 and some things I see on the horizon,” said Crowell. “The state of the city is sound.”

Supervisors Lori Bagwell and John Barrette will also be in attendance. Supervisors Brad Bonkowski and Stacey Giomi will be out of town.

The event, launched and hosted by the Chamber, will also be recorded and the video posted later at the city’s web site.

Tickets to the lunch are $20 in advance and available online at https://simplecheckout.authorize.net/payment/CatalogPayment.aspx or call the Chamber at 775-882-1565. Tickets are $25 at the door if still available.