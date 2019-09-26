Carson City middle schools receive grants for STEM programs

Students and teachers at Carson and Eagle Valley middle school now have access to a curricular program that will give students an advantage in their education and future careers. The opportunity was made possible with the help of Tesla’s K-12 Education Investment Fund, the Nevada Department of Education and Project Lead The Way (PLTW).

PLTW is a nonprofit organization that provides transformative learning experiences for PreK-12th grade students and teachers through pathways in computer science, engineering and biomedical science.

Carson Middle and Eagle Valley Middle School will use funds from the grant to expand/start PLTW Gateway programs and help cover annual program fees, teacher professional development and required classroom equipment and materials.

Beginning with the 2019-2020 school year, the two schools will offer PLTW’s Automation and Robotics unit for middle schools. Through PLTW programs, students develop STEM knowledge as well as in-demand, transportable skills that they will use both in school and for the rest of their lives, on any career path they take. PLTW Gateway empowers students to lead their own discovery and uncover a range of paths and possibilities they can look forward to in high school and beyond.

“Our world is rapidly evolving, and that has serious implications for our students,” said PLTW President and Chief Executive Officer Vince Bertram. “We are proud to partner with the Carson City School District to empower students with the transportable knowledge and skills that will help them no matter what career path they choose. Thank you to our generous partners at Tesla and the Nevada Department of Education for making this grant possible.”

Carson Middle and Eagle Valley Middle Schools join more than 11,500 schools across the U.S. in offering PLTW programs to students.