Carson City monitoring Coronavirus; no confirmed or suspected cases

A medical worker in a protective suit collects a sample for nucleic acid tests from a suspected virus patient at a hotel being used to place people in medical isolation in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Hong Kong hospitals cut services as thousands of medical workers went on strike for a second day Tuesday to demand the border with mainland China be shut completely, as a new virus caused its first death in the semi-autonomous territory and authorities feared it was spreading locally. (Chinatopix via AP)

AP | CHINATOPIX

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is closely monitoring the current outbreak of a new 2019 Novel Coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China.

To date, there are no confirmed or suspected cases of Coronavirus in Nevada. CCHHS is in constant communications with the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and local healthcare partners to take every precaution against this emerging virus.

Chinese health officials have reported thousands of infections in China with the virus reportedly spreading from person to person in many parts of the country. Imported cases of Coronavirus infection have been detected in the United States but at this time, the virus is not currently spreading in communities in the United States. The CDC has taken multiple steps to help protect against the spread of the virus. The United States government has suspended the entry of foreign nationals who have visited China in the past 14 days to the United States. United States citizens, residents, and families who have been in China within 14 days are allowed enter the United States after being tested.

The risk to individuals is considered low in the United States for getting the Coronavirus. Coronavirus symptoms are very similar to the flu. It is important to take every day preventative actions to avoid the spread of the flu and any other viruses.

Avoid close contact with sick people.

If you are sick stay home and limit contact with people.

Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Stay informed; for updates and more information on the Coronavirus outbreak visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.