Carson City native to receive Nevada Air National Guard promotion

Glen Martel

RENO — The Nevada Air National Guard is set to hold a general promotion ceremony at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Nevada Air National Guard Base, 1776 National Guard Way, adjacent to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

Col. Glen Martel, a Carson City native, will be promoted to the rank of brigadier general.

Following the promotion, Nevada Air National Guard leadership plans to recognize members of its recent deployment cycle that involved more than 250 Nevada Air Guardsmen in various locations around the world, including the Middle East.

Martel, who graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a bachelor’s of science in civil engineering, was commissioned in 1996.

Martel most recently served as the 152nd Mission Support Group commander. Prior to taking on that command, Martel was the director of staff, Nevada Air National Guard and the 152nd Civil Engineer Squadron commander.

Martel, 53, will become the third currently serving general officer in the Nevada Air National Guard and enter the office of chief of staff, Nevada Air National Guard.

Since last October, more than 250 members of the 152nd Airlift Wing, “High Rollers,” entered the largest deployment cycle in the unit’s recent history. The unit’s operations and maintenance personnel deployed with the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, a tactical airlift hub in Kuwait executing re-supply missions for combat service support to land component forces throughout the Persian Gulf region.

Additionally, many airmen deployed individually or in smaller groups for their Reserve Component Period, or RCP, a prescheduled deployment timeframe for certain Air Force specialty positions. Holding the ceremony this weekend ensured all returning airmen could be included in the celebration.

The 152nd Airlift Wing, Nevada Air National Guard, established in 1948, provides world-class tactical airlift for federal contingency missions overseas along with humanitarian relief and fire suppression here in the United States.