Carson City Nugget adds children’s charity event to holiday schedule

What: Silver and Snowflake Annual Festival of Lights

When: Nov. 28, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: At Proctor and Carson streets

The Carson Nugget Hotel Casino is prepping for its busy holiday season which includes a new charity event for children.

First, the downtown property is hosting Family Day on Oct. 25 and the Annual Chili Feed the next day, Nevada Day.

Then the 62nd Community Thanksgiving Feast is in the Nugget Ballroom on Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

And the Nugget hosts the Grinch and offers free hot chocolate and free children’s gifts in its Alatte coffee shop during the Silver and Snowflake Annual Festival of Lights on Dec. 6.

“Last year we gave away free gifts to 500 kids,” said Dean DiLullo, the Nugget’s owner.

The Nugget plans to give away more to Carson City’s children with a new event, a free breakfast and gift giveaway for kids and a guest Dec. 23.

“Bring a friend or parent or grandmother, but we want the ratio to be a lot more kids than adults,” said DiLullo. “We don’t want any Carson City kid to go without for Christmas.”

Family Day, hosted by Friends in Service Helping on Proctor Street near Carson Street, is in its third year. This year’s event, dubbed The Road to the Future, will feature bounce houses, food vendors, a DJ, and games.

The chili feed, now in its 37th year and hosted by U.S. Sen. Richard Bryan for its first 19 years, has new organizers: Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske and Nevada Sen. James Settelmeyer.

Also, for the sixth year, DeLullo’s replica Batmobile, with Batman and Robin, will be featured in the Nevada Day parade.

The Thanksgiving feast feeds an average of 900 meals.

“FISH’s kitchen is closed only two days of the year, Nevada Day and Thanksgiving,” said DiLullo, thanks to the Nugget events.