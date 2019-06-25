Carson City Off Road traffic plans set

The Epic Rides Carson City Off-Road bicycling event will be held from June 28-30. Due to significant snowfall this past winter, the event was pushed back to next weekend.

Numerous city departments as well as Epic Rides staff, the Carson City Culture and Tourism Authority, Muscle Powered, the Nevada State Parks Department and the U.S. Forest Service have worked for several months on the logistics of the event.

Each year the course goes under modifications to reduce potential impacts on both residents and businesses. A traffic control plan has been established to limit the need for continuous street closures. Throughout the duration of the event, streets in the west side will have flaggers at intersections and major route transitions. In addition, the Sheriff’s Office Motor Unit will escort off-road participants on both the egress and ingress course into downtown.

Bicyclists are required to have head lamps and tail lamps for nighttime riding in Carson City. Helmets are mandatory for those participating; however helmets aren’t mandatory for spectator riders but all riders are encouraged to wear a helmet. Proper gear needs to be utilized. Bicyclists should use bike locks to secure bicycles when left unattended and use designated bicycle racks if possible and shouldn’t block or obstruct pedestrian walkways.

The city’s public transit system, Jump Around Carson (JAC) will operate alternate routes for Route 2B and Route 3 on June 28 and June 29. View details at carson.org/JAC.

For information visit Twitter @CarsonCityGov and Facebook at @CarsonCityGovernment.