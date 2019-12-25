Carson City offering Christmas tree recycling

Carson City will offer Christmas tree recycling in cooperation with Capital Sanitation/Waste Management.

As in previous years, Christmas trees can be placed curbside on your regular trash collection day or taken to a drop off location. Trees will be chipped in the springtime and used as mulch.

Curbside tree collection is available Thursday, Dec. 26 to Wednesday, Jan. 15 on your regular trash day.

Trees must be cut into sections no longer than six feet.

Christmas tree drop off bins will be at the following locations beginning Thursday, Dec. 26:

Public Works Yard on Airport Road between East Fifth Street and Butti Way

Waste Management parking lot at 5560 Sheep Drive

Carson City Landfill (Green Waste Pile)

After Jan. 15, take trees to the Carson City Landfill for recycling.

Trees left curbside after Jan. 15 will not be collected as part of standard collection services. Trees may be disposed of any time in yard waste carts once they are cut into 3-foot sections so they will fit into the Waste Management carts with the lid closed.

Remove all decorations, lights, tinsel and bases from the trees before recycling. Call the Carson City Environmental Control Authority at 887-2355, ext. 7390, 7380 or 7376 for information.