Carson City Planning Commission recommends Little Lane Village project map

The Planning Commission voted Wednesday to recommend to the Board of Supervisors the tentative map for a new residential project on Little Lane.

The map is for Little Lane Village, a subdivision of 149 two- and three-story single-family houses on 21.32 acres on Little Lane between Saliman Road and Arbor Village, another residential project now under construction.

The vote was 5-2 with Commissioners Hope Tingle and Jay Wiggins voting no.

Much of the hours-long discussion, which included public comment from neighbors to the project property, revolved around parking and the inclusion of three-story models, especially those along the north side adjacent to an existing neighborhood.

One condition of approval added by Public Work’s transportation division was no parking on Little Lane, which the commission voted to remove.

Dan Stucky, city engineer, said parking on collector streets like Little Lane is determined on a case-by-case basis.

“It’s not a blanket statement, but I know they looked at this and moved forward with that decision,” he said.

Other ideas were discussed to lessen traffic impacts and improve parking.

“I’m having trouble re-engineering all this stuff when staff looks at the whole,” said Wiggins. “You put calming features on Little Lane that puts more traffic on Parkland. I’m not in favor of any of these.”

The commission also added special street sections that would reduce the width of the east-west streets inside the project, which should result in larger setbacks at the north end of the project.

The setbacks as proposed were 51 feet. With that and trees planted as a screen the developer said it would provide privacy for neighbors, even from three-story homes.

But, neighbors and commissioners were concerned and discussed prohibiting three-story models in the north row of homes.

A compromise condition was added: limit the north street to two-story models unless a setback of 61 feet could be achieved by narrowing the east-west streets.

The commission unanimously approved a special use permit to operate a church in property zoned multi-family apartment.

The Carson City Church of Nazarene, known as Connected Church, is operating out of the former Fraternal Order of Eagles building on East 5th Street. The permit required the church to submit a plan for parking based on city standards.

And the commission decided to take no action to revoke the special use permit of Brunswick Canyon Materials, LLC. The pit operator had been investigated for repeatedly closing a gate at its property, which restricted public access to open space.

Two months ago the commission approved an amendment to the SUP to allow the company to close the gate from dusk to dawn, when open space access is restricted by the city.

Since then, the gate has been open until the business can comply with the conditions of approval, including providing the city with the codes to operate it.

“I take extreme and great exception to this,” said Commissioner Alex Dawers. “I think we should schedule a show cause hearing for this matter.”

Dawers said the gate was put in and used in violation of the permit, and has been used to limit the public’s access to open space.

“It sounds like you don’t want the gate, but I don’t think this is the venue to get rid of the gate,” said Lee Plemel, director, Community Development, who suggested addressing the issue with the Open Space Advisory Committee.