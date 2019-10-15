Carson City prescription drug round-up set for Oct. 19

The next prescription drug round-up is 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 19 in front of both Save Mart Supermarkets, Smith’s Food & Drug Store and FoodMaxx.

This event helps protect the community with proper disposal of unused or expired prescription drugs, over-the-counter products, prescription liquids, pet medications, syringes and more. The effort is part of the federal drug round-up initiative.

“The hundreds of pounds of pills and needles makes our trash system and water supply less hazardous for all of us,” said Hannah McDonald, executive director of Partnership Carson City. “We also dispose safely to prevent misuse and abuse by yourself or others in your home. The less the products are in the home, the less likely others have time to gain interest — reducing access reduces the opportunity for improper use by any age individual.”

Bring syringes in a sealed, hard plastic or tin container. Pills should be brought in a bottle or plastic bag.

Prescription pills can be dropped off for proper disposal as well at the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, 911 E. Musser St., in the secure box inside the front entrance — open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

At-home drug disposal kits also will be available at the round-up stations and are usually still available afterward at Partnership Carson City, 1925 N. Carson St. The kits make it so prescription drugs can be placed safely in the trash.

For information, call Partnership Carson City at 775-841-4730 or visit pccarson.org.

Stations will be located at Save Mart Supermarkets, 3620 N. Carson and 4348 S. Carson streets; Smith’s Food & Drug Store, 559 E. William St.; and FoodMaxx, 3325 Highway 50 East.