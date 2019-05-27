Carson City Republican Women hold Proud to be American event at Governor’s Mansion

What an amazing event presented by Carson City Republican Women held in the Nevada Room at the Governor’s Mansion on May 18.

More than 100 in attendance enjoyed and regaled in showing their patriotism for our state and country. A delicious lunch was catered by Glen Eagles Restaurant. Many stories were expressed by local residents of their love, support and appreciation we as Americans enjoy living in this great country.

Janice Baldwin, 2nd Vice President and her committee did an outstanding job to create an atmosphere of Americanism by having the colors presented, engaging in patriotic songs and completing history and “getting to know you” games with those in attendance. Our next meeting will be June 18 at Casino Fandango.

Be sure to watch for upcoming information and join us to hear what is in store for the rest of the year.