Carson City resident donates $619,000 to the NRA, railroad museum and Humane Society

More than $619,000 was donated Wednesday to the Railroad Museum, Humane Society and NRA.

Scott McDaniel, who presented the check, said the gift is from an anonymous trust, made in memory of longtime Carson City resident Frances M. Parker. Parker was the a former owner of the Crossroads Lounge.

“We don’t often get donations of this size,” said Dan Thielen of the Railroad Museum. “This is a tremendous shot in the arm for our program here. This will go a tremendous way toward preparing this collection for the next 300 years.”

He said the $106,690 gift will be used to make badly needed restoration and repairs on the museum’s rolling stock.

The largest of the donations was $258,633.84 to the Carson City Humane Society. Lisa Russell and Greg Hall of the Humane Society said the money will be used to spay, neuter and provide medical care to the pets at the Humane Society’s animal shelter.

“This is really going to help the animals we serve,” said Russell. “We really appreciate it.”

The third donation went to the National Rifle Association — a check for $254,083.72. David Kelner of the NRA said the gift was specifically dedicated to support the NRA’s legislative initiatives in the coming political season.

“We’re very appreciative and will do everything the donor stipulated,” he said.

Guy Clifton of Travel Nevada contributed to this story.