Carson City resident named Nevada veteran of the month

The Nevada Department of Veterans Services announced Carson City resident Larry Osborne was named Veteran of the Month and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Verdi Post 10053 was named Veteran Supporter of the Month.

Gov. Steve Sisolak and NVDS Deputy Director Fred Wagar were in attendance June 17 to honor Osborne and the Verdi Post in the Old Assembly Chambers in Carson City, along with Veteran Service Commission Chairman Bill Baumann and Veteran Service Commission member Sally Wiley.

Osborne, a U.S. Army veteran, served in the Korea War and is a life member of the Defense Veterans Association. He was elected as secretary of the Carson City Chapter 305 in 2016 and was re-elected in 2017 and 2018. He oversaw a trip to the Carson City Korean War Veterans Memorial for veteran activist Hannah Kim, currently touring the memorials in all 50 states to raise awareness of the war.

Osborne has served as a Nevada veterans’ advocate since 2016 and has been involved in many Northern Nevada events including the Walk in Memory in Carson City, the Dragon Boat Festival in Sparks and the Minden Aviation Roundup and remains up-to-date on local veterans events in the community.

The Veteran of the Month is awarded to veterans across Nevada who have gone above and beyond the call of duty specifically with respect to volunteer work in support of veterans and the military.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Verdi Post 10053 was recognized for its dedication to assisting its local community and other groups, including the American Legion, Fleet Reserve Association, Marine Corps League, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Disabled American Veterans, and the Vietnam Veterans of America. One of its members has been certified as a VFW veterans service officer and another is a Nevada veterans advocate. Four of its members previously were nominated and selected as the Veteran of the Month.

Post 10053 collaborates with schools and local nonprofits and provides direct support to active duty military, National Guard and reserve members.