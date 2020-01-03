Carson City Rifle and Pistol Range closed until Jan. 17

The Carson City Rifle and Pistol Range will be closed until Jan. 17 for lead reclamation operations. For safety reasons, all shooting activities, including reservations and public use, are canceled during construction.

Lead reclamation is an important environmental best practice for outdoor shooting ranges and is recommended by the National Rifle Association and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The contractor, American Range LLC, will be performing lead reclamation primarily on the berms and backstops throughout the entire facility. Heavy equipment will be utilized to mine/separate lead out of the soils on site. All mined lead will be recycled by the contractor. This project is being conducted free of charge and at no cost to the Carson City.

The range is anticipated to reopen for scheduled reservations on Jan. 18, however, this date may change if weather conditions affect lead reclamation operations.

For information on the Carson City Rifle and Pistol Range or to make a reservation for a later date, visit http://www.carson.org/range.

The city sincerely regrets any inconveniences caused by the temporary closure. The city has an obligation to the public to promptly address any potential risks and implement changes to ensure safe practices.

For information, contact David Navarro, parks operations superintendent, at 775-887-2262 or e-mail dnavarro@carson.org.