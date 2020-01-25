Carson City Rifle and Pistol range closing for construction

The Carson City Rifle and Pistol Range will be closed for construction starting Monday.

“For safety reasons, all shooting activities, including reservations and public use, are canceled during construction,” said Carson City Parks and Rec in a press release. “The construction schedule is anticipated to last approximately 10 weeks, although it will be contingent on weather conditions.”

The improvements are a result of recommendations originating from two independent consultants intended to fulfill the minimum standards established by the National Rifle Association. The project includes safety enhancements which will mitigate potential risks and will significantly increase public shooting opportunities in Northern Nevada.

The contractor, Four Point Engineering, will be performing dirt work throughout the entire facility to modify the height of the backstops at the rifle, pistol and shooting bay backstops, addressing drainage issues and installing target frame holders throughout all the shooting bays. In addition to the construction, the Parks, Recreation and Open Space staff will be working on updating signage around the entire facility.

For information on the Carson City Rifle and Pistol Range or to make a reservation for a later date, visit http://www.carson.org/range.

“The city sincerely regrets any inconveniences caused by the temporary closure. The city has an obligation to the public to promptly address any potential risks and implement changes to ensure safe practices.”