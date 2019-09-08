Carson City Rifle and Pistol Range to close earlier on weekdays

Starting Tuesday, the Carson City Rifle and Pistol Range will close an hour earlier on weekday evenings due to the change in season.

New hours are Tuesday-Friday, 5-7 p.m. with a mandatory cold range called at 6:45 p.m. on the entire range to allow for the collection of targets and to close the facility by 7 p.m.

Sunday hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. when the range will be monitored by volunteer range safety officers from the Carson Rifle and Pistol Club. If a park ranger or volunteer RSOs are not available, the range will not be open for use.