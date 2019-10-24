Carson City rifle range to get full-time coordinator

A range coordinator is expected to start Oct. 25 at the Carson Rifle and Pistol Range.

The full-time position is new and was added to oversee the facility and ensure a range safety officer is available during operating hours.

Previously, Carson City had a long-term use agreement with the Carson Rifle and Pistol Club, which provided volunteer RSOs. That agreement expired earlier this year and the city and the club signed a six-month agreement, which expired Oct. 18, while the city and a range task force looked at range operations after hours there were cutback due to safety concerns.

In the meantime, other RSO-certified city staff will be at the range to keep it open.

The range hours are currently Tuesday-Friday, 5-7 p.m. with a mandatory cold range called at 6:45 p.m. on the entire range to allow for the collection of targets and to close the facility by 7 p.m. Sunday hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. New daylight savings hours will go into effect at the end of the month.

The city has a design to renovate the shooting bays, but a date to start construction has not been set, according to Dave Navarro, parks operations superintendent.