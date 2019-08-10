Carson City road report for August 12 to August 18, 2019

Road Report as of Aug. 8. The following information applies to the period of Aug. 12 to 18:

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Arrowhead Drive will be closed between Emerson Drive and Convair Drive, Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Washington Street will have intermittent block closures between Mountain Street and Ormsby Blvd., all week, travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated

Phillips Street will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Elizabeth Street will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Mountain Street at Washington Street will be closed, Monday- Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., may have traffic holds, possible 10 minute delays

Sunset Way will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Richmond Avenue will be closed at Washington Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated

Bulette Drive will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Bunker Hill Drive will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Cochise Street will be closed between Appion Way and Roland Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

College Parkway will have reduced lanes between Airport Road and Carson Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Roop Street will be reduced to a single lane between College Parkway and Hot Springs Road, Thursday-Friday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Hot Springs Road will be reduced to a single lane between Roop Street and Northgate Lane, Thursday-Friday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Stewart Street will have narrowed lanes between Little Lane and Wright Way, Monday-Wednesday, all hours

Stewart Street will have reduced lanes at the intersection of Little Lane, Wednesday, all hours

Goni Road will have reduced lanes between Conestoga Drive and Arrowhead Drive, Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Crain Street will be reduced to a single lane between Liberty Court and Sharrow Way, Monday-Friday, 70 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

I-580 will have night-time single lane closures and periodic ra.m.p closures between East Lake Blvd. and Fairview Drive, through next year

US 50 will have 24-hour single lane closures between Tahoe Golf Drive and Spooner summit, Monday-Saturday, travel delays between 10 and 30 minutes should be anticipated — lane closures expected through late November

Washington Street will have narrowed lanes with possible holds on traffic between Ormsby Blvd. and Division Street, all week, travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated

Longview Way will have narrowed lanes with possible holds on traffic between Waterford Place and Washington Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated

Carson River Road may have narrowed lanes between Fifth Street and Ca.m.balleria Drive, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

N. Carson Street will have reduced lanes between John Street and Sophia Street, Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

William Street will be reduced to a single lane between Nevada Street and Carson Street, Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

William Street will have reduced lanes between Carson Street and Plaza Street, Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.