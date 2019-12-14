Carson City road report for December 16 to December 22, 2019

Road Report as of Dec. 12. The following information applies to the period of Dec. 16-22:

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Washington Street and intersecting side streets will have intermittent block closures and narrowed lanes between Ormsby Blvd. and Division Street, Monday-Saturday, travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated

Phillips Street will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Elizabeth Street will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Mountain Street at Washington Street will be closed, Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., may have traffic holds, possible 10 minute delays

Sunset Way will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Richmond Avenue will be closed at Washington Street, Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated

Ormsby Boulevard between Comstock Circle and Newman Place will experience up to 10 minute delays, Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Bulette Drive will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Bunker Hill Drive will be closed at Washington Street, Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Longview Way between Waterford Place and Washington Street, expect 10 minute delays, Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Roop Street will have reduced lanes between Mill Park Lane and Corbett Street, Monday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Russell Way will have reduced lanes and may be reduced to a single lane at times between William Street and Northridge Drive, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

College Parkway will have reduced lanes between Carson Street and Northgate Lane, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

I-580 and access ramps will have periodic night-time lane closures between East Lake Blvd. and Fairview Drive, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., through next year

Other News: Over the next two weeks, the Nevada Department of Transportation will activate new flashing yield signs on certain Interstate 580 Carson City Freeway on-ramps. The new yield signs located at the base of both northbound and southbound I-580 on-ramps from College Parkway and U.S. 50/East William Street will feature flashing yellow beacon lights at the top. The beacons light up when the nearby traffic signal is green for vehicles turning left to access the on-ramp from the opposing direction. As an additional visual cue to yield to drivers entering the ramp from the other direction, the first-in-the-state warning flashers will enhance safety. Additional “yield” pavement markings will also be placed on the ramps. Motorists are reminded to always watch for others and be ready to yield as needed.