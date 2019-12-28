Carson City road report for December 30 to January 5, 2020

Road Report as of Dec. 26. The following information applies to the period of Dec. 30-Jan. 5:

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Intersection of Clearview Drive and Carson Street will have reduced lanes between Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:45 p.m.

I-580 and access ramps may have periodic night-time lane closures between East Lake Boulevard and Fairview Drive, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., through next year.