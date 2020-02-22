Carson City Road Report for Feb. 24 to March 1, 2020

The following information applies to the period of Feb. 24-March 1:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Bulette Drive will be closed at Washington Street, all week.

Bunker Hill Drive will be closed at Washington Street, all week.

California Street will be closed between Fairview Drive and Colorado Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Daily single-block closures on Washington Street between Mountain Street and Ormsby Blvd.

Elizabeth Street will be closed at Washington Street, all week.

Idaho Street will be closed between Fairview Drive and Colorado Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Phillips Street will be closed at Washington Street, all week.

Rifle Range Road will be closed at the gate until further notice.

Richmond Avenue will be closed at Washington Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Possible 10 minute delays.

Sunset Way will be closed at Washington Street, all week.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Clearview Drive will have reduced lanes in the westbound direction between Silver Sage Drive and Curry Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Industrial Park Drive will be reduced to a single lane between California Street and Idaho Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Longview Way will have flagger controlled lane restrictions between Waterford Place and Washington Street, Monday- Friday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Possible 10 minute delays.

Mountain Street at Washington Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Possible 10 minute delays.

Ormsby Blvd. will have flagger controlled lane restrictions between Comstock Circle and Newman Place, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Possible 10 minute delays.

Sheffield Manor E will be reduced to a single lane east of Idaho Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sheffield Manor W will be reduced to a single lane west of Idaho Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

S. Carson Street will have reduced lanes between Koontz Lane and Appion Way, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The intersection of College Parkway and Northgate will have shoulder work and reduced lanes Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Goni Road will have shoulder work and reduced lanes Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Washington Street will have reduced and narrowed lanes between Ormsby Blvd. and Division Street, all week. Possible 10 minute delays.

For information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, visit CarsonProud.com.