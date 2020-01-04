Carson City Road Report for Jan. 6-12, 2020

The following information applies to the period of Jan. 6-12:

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Washington Street and intersecting side streets will have intermittent block closures and narrowed lanes between Ormsby Blvd. and Division Street, Monday-Saturday, travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated.

Phillips Street will be closed at Washington Street, all week.

Elizabeth Street will be closed at Washington Street, all week.

Mountain Street at Washington Street will be closed, Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., may have traffic holds, possible 10 minute delays.

Sunset Way will be closed at Washington Street, all week.

Richmond Avenue will be closed at Washington Street, Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated.

Ormsby Boulevard between Comstock Circle and Newman Place will experience up to 10 minute delays, Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Bulette Drive will be closed at Washington Street, all week.

Bunker Hill Drive will be closed at Washington Street, Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Longview Way between Waterford Place and Washington Street, expect 10 minute delays, Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Intersection of College Parkway and Northgate Lane will have shifted and narrowed lanes, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Goni Road will have shifted and narrowed lanes, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Intersection of Clearview Drive and Carson Street will have reduced lanes between Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

I-580 and access ramps may have periodic night-time lane closures between East Lake Blvd. and Fairview Drive, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., until further notice.