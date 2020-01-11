Carson City road report for January 13-19, 2020

Road report as of Jan. 9. The following information applies to the period of Jan. 13-19:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Ormsby Boulevard closed between Comstock Cr and Newman Place, Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Expect 10 minute delays.

Washington Street closed between Ormsby Boulevard and Division Street, all week. Possible 10 minute delays.

Daily single-block closures on Washington Street between Mountain Street and Ormsby Boulevard, follow detours.

Phillips Street closed at Washington Street, all week. Follow detours.

Elizabeth Street closed at Washington Street, all week. Follow detours.

Mountain Street closed at Washington Street, Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Possible 10 minutes delays.

Sunset Way closed at Washington Street, all week. Follow detours.

Richmond Avenue closed at Washington Street, Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Possible 10 minute delays.

Bulette Drive closed at Washington Street, all week. Follow detours.

Bunker Hill Drive closed at Washington Street, all week. Follow detours.

Ormsby Boulevard closed at Washington Street, Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Truck crossing use caution.

Longview Way between Waterford Place and Washington Street, Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Expect 10 minute delays.

Idaho Street will be closed between Fairview Drive and Colorado Street, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m..

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

The intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Goni Road will have reduced lanes for shoulder work, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., use caution.

The Intersection of College Parkway and Northgate Lane will have shifted/narrowed lanes for shoulder work, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., use caution.

East Robinson Street will be reduced to a single lane between North Carson Street and North Stewart Street, Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Plaza Street will be reduced to a single lane at East Robinson Street, Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Industrial Park Drive will be reduced to a single lane between California Street and Idaho Street, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-580 and access ramps may have periodic night-time lane closures between Eastlake Boulevard and Fairview Drive, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., until further notice.

Roop Street will have periodic reduced lanes from Northridge Drive to William Street, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.