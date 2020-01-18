Carson City road report for January 20 – 24, 2020

The following information applies to the period of Jan. 20-26:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Idaho Street will be closed between Fairview Drive and Colorado Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

California Street will be closed between Fairview Drive and Colorado Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clearview Drive westbound lanes will be closed between S. Carson Street and Curry Street, Wednesday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ormsby Blvd. will be closed between Comstock Circle and Newman Place, Tuesday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Expect 10 minute delays.

Washington Street will be closed between Ormsby Blvd. and Division Street, all week. Possible 10 minute delays.

Daily single-block closures on Washington Street between Mountain Street and Ormsby Blvd.

Phillips Street will be closed at Washington Street, all week.

Elizabeth Street will be closed at Washington Street, all week.

Mountain Street will be closed at Washington Street, Tuesday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Possible 10 minutes delays.

Sunset Way will be closed at Washington Street, all week.

Richmond Avenue will be closed at Washington Street, Tuesday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Possible 10 minute delays.

Bulette Drive will be closed at Washington Street, all week.

Bunker Hill Drive will be closed at Washington Street, all week.

Ormsby Blvd. will be closed at Washington Street, Tuesday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Longview Way may have delays between Waterford Place and Washington Street, Tuesday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Expect 10 minute delays.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

S. Carson Street southbound lanes will be reduced between Koontz Lane and Clearview Drive, Wednesday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

S. Carson Street northbound lanes will be reduced between Appion Way and Clearview Drive, Wednesday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Goni Road will have reduced lanes, Tuesday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Intersection of College Pkwy. and Northgate Lane will have shifted/narrowed lanes for shoulder work, Tuesday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Race Track Road will be reduced to a single lane between Saddlehorn Road and Bigelow Drive, Wednesday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bigelow Drive will be reduced to a single lane between Snyder Avenue and Race Track Road, Wednesday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

I-580 and access ramps may have periodic night-time lane closures between East Lake Blvd. and Fairview Drive, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., until further notice.

Roop Street will have periodic reduced lanes from Northridge Drive to William Street, Tuesday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.