Carson City road report for January 27 to February 2, 2020

Road report as of Jan. 23. The following information applies to the period of Jan. 27-Feb. 2:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Idaho Street will be closed between Fairview Drive and Colorado Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

California Street will be closed between Fairview Drive and Colorado Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pine Lane will be closed between Hot Springs Road and E. Hampton Drive, Monday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ash Canyon Road will be closed between N. Winnie Lane and Newman Place, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ormsby Blvd. will be closed between Comstock Circle and Newman Place, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Expect 10 minute delays.

Daily single-block closures on Washington Street between Mountain Street and Ormsby Blvd.

Phillips Street will be closed at Washington Street, all week.

Elizabeth Street will be closed at Washington Street, all week.

Mountain Street will be closed at Washington Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Possible 10 minutes delays.

Sunset Way will be closed at Washington Street, all week.

Richmond Avenue will be closed at Washington Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Possible 10 minute delays.

Bulette Drive will be closed at Washington Street, all week.

Bunker Hill Drive will be closed at Washington Street, all week.

Ormsby Blvd. may have delays at Washington Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Industrial Park Drive will be reduced to a single lane between California Street and Idaho Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sheffield Manor E will be reduced to a single lane between Sheffield Manor E to Idaho Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sheffield Manor W will be reduced to a single lane between Sheffield Manor W to Idaho Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hot Springs Road will have period reduced lanes for shoulder work between N. Roop Street and E. Nye Lane, Monday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Washington Street will be have narrowed lanes between Ormsby Blvd. and Division Street, all week. Possible 10 minute delays.

Longview Way may have up to 10-minute delays between Waterford Place and Washington Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Goni Road will have reduced lanes, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Intersection of College Pkwy. and Northgate Lane will have shifted/narrowed lanes for shoulder work, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

I-580 and access ramps may have periodic night-time lane closures between East Lake Blvd. and Fairview Drive, 6 p.m.-6 a.m., until further notice.

Roop Street will have periodic reduced lanes from Northridge Drive to William Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.