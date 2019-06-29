Carson City Road Report for July 1 – 7, 2019

The following information applies to the period of July 1-7:

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Utah Street will have intermittent road closures between Colorado Street and Industrial Drive, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Birch Street will have intermittent road closures between Colorado Street and Industrial Drive, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

I-580 will have night-time single lane closures and periodic ramp closures between East Lake Blvd. and Fairview Drive, through next year

US 50 will have 24-hour single lane closures between Tahoe Golf Drive and Spooner summit, Monday-Friday, travel delays between 10 and 30 minutes should be anticipated – lane closures expected through late November

Utah Street will have narrowed lanes between Colorado Street and Industrial Drive, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Roop Street will have narrowed lanes between Colorado Street and Industrial Drive, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Curry Street will be reduced to a single lane between Moses Street and Clearview Drive, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Birch Street will have narrowed lanes between Colorado Street and Industrial Drive, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.