Carson City Road Report for July 22-28

Reminder: Carson Street will be closed between Fifth Street and Robinson Street, from 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. today for Taste of Downtown.

Road Report as of July 18. The following information applies to the period of July 22-28:

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Phillips Street will be closed at Washington Street, all week.

Elizabeth Street will be closed at Washington Street, all week.

Mountain Street might have traffic holds, possible 10-minute delays, at Washington Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sunset Way will be closed at Washington Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Richmond Avenue will be closed at Washington Street, all week.

Bulette Drive will be closed at Washington Street, all week.

Bunker Hill Drive will be closed at Washington Street, all week.

Utah Street will have intermittent road closures between Colorado Street and Industrial Drive, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Birch Street will have intermittent road closures between Colorado Street and Industrial Drive, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cochise Street will be closed between Appion Way and Roland Street, Wednesday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jacobsen Way will be closed at the Snyder Avenue intersection, Monday-Sunday, 24 hours, Snyder Avenue will be open to traffic.

Intermittent roads closures at the Stewart Community, Jacobsen Way, Gibson Avenue, Wa-Pai-Shone Avenue, Stewart Avenue, Sierra Avenue, and other local roads will be impacted, Monday-Sunday, 24 hours

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

I-580 will have night-time single lane closures and periodic ramp closures between East Lake Boulevard and Fairview Drive, through next year.

U.S. 50 will have 24-hour single lane closures between Tahoe Golf Drive and Spooner summit, Monday-Saturday, travel delays between 10 and 30 minutes should be anticipated — lane closures expected through late November.

Goni Road southbound lane will be closed between Conestoga Drive and Arrowhead Drive, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Fairview Drive will have reduced lanes between Desatoya Drive and North Edmonds Drive, Monday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Roop Street will have reduced lanes between Long Street and Cobett Street, Monday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Carson River Road might have narrowed lanes between Fifth Street and Camballeria Drive, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Washington Street will have narrowed lanes with possible holds on traffic between Ormsby Boulevard and Division Street, all week.

Longview Way will have narrowed lanes with possible holds on traffic between Waterford Place and Washington Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Utah Street will have narrowed lanes between Colorado Street and Industrial Drive, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Roop Street will have narrowed lanes between Colorado Street and Industrial Drive, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Birch Street will have narrowed lanes between Colorado Street and Industrial Drive, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

N Carson Street will have reduced lanes between John Street and William Street, Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

William Street will be reduced to a single lane between Nevada Street and Carson Street, Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

William Street will have reduced lanes between Carson Street and Plaza Street, Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City wide striping in the evening; please be cautious of wet paint.