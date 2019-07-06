Carson City Road Report for July 8 – 14, 2019

Road report as of July 3. The following information applies to the period of July 8-14:

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Utah Street will have intermittent road closures between Colorado Street and Industrial Drive, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Birch Street will have intermittent road closures between Colorado Street and Industrial Drive, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

I-580 will have night-time single lane closures and periodic ramp closures between East Lake Blvd. and Fairview Drive, through next year

US 50 will have 24-hour single lane closures between Tahoe Golf Drive and Spooner summit, Monday-Friday, travel delays between 10 and 30 minutes should be anticipated – lane closures expected through late November

Carson River Road may have narrowed lanes between Fifth Street and Camballeria Drive, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Washington Street will have intermittent lane closures between Ormsby Blvd. and Division Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Longview Way will have intermittent lane closures between Waterford Place and Washington Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Utah Street will have narrowed lanes between Colorado Street and Industrial Drive, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Roop Street will have narrowed lanes between Colorado Street and Industrial Drive, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Birch Street will have narrowed lanes between Colorado Street and Industrial Drive, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

N Carson Street will have reduced lanes between John Street and William Street, Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

William Street will be reduced to a single lane between Nevada Street and Carson Street, Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

William Street will have reduced lanes between Carson Street and Plaza Street, Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Special Event:

Revival Car Show – Carson Street will be closed between Fifth Street and Robinson Street, Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.