Carson City road report for June 17 – 23, 2019

The following information applies to the period of June 17-23:

Road closure expected at the following location due to road/utility work:

SR 28 will be closed between US 50 and Lakeshore Blvd., Monday-Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Stewart Street will have reduced lanes between Little Lane and Wright Way, Monday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Curry Street will be reduced to a single lane between Shoshone Street and Oneida Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Curry Street will be reduced to a single lane between Clearview Drive and Moses Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Roop Street will have narrowed lanes at the intersection of Hot Springs Road, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-580 will have night-time single lane closures and periodic ramp closures between East Lake Blvd. and Fairview Drive, through next year,

US 50 will have 24-hour single lane closures between Tahoe Golf Drive and Spooner Summit, Monday-Friday, travel delays between 10 and 30 minutes should be anticipated — lane closures expected through late November

SR 28 will have reduced lanes between Incline Village and Sand Harbor State Park, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., through late June

Carson River Road may have narrowed lanes between Fifth Street and Camballeria Drive, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Fall Street will be reduced to a single lane between John Street and Dan Street, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Long Street will be reduced to a single lane between Fall Street and Carson Street, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dan Street will be reduced to a single lane between Fall Street and Peter Street, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

David Street will be reduced to a single lane between Fall Street and Stewart Street, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Boulder Drive will be reduced to a single lane between Cinnabar Avenue and Diamond Avenue, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandstone Drive will be reduced to a single lane between Cinnabar Avenue and Diamond Avenue, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Agate Drive will be reduced to a single lane between Cinnabar Avenue and Diamond Avenue, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cinnabar Avenue will be reduced to a single lane between Boulder Drive and College Parkway, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Diamond Avenue will be reduced to a single lane between Boulder Drive and College Parkway, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Emerson Drive will be reduced to a single lane between College Parkway and Mark Way, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SPECIAL EVENTS

The Epic Rides Carson City Off-Road will be held in Carson City June 28 through 30. There will be significant impacts to traffic on Carson Street and west of downtown. Details on the event and road closures can be found at http://carson.org and http://epicrides.com.

Capital City Brewfest — Curry Street will be closed between Second Street and Fourth Street, June 22, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Levitt AMP Carson City Free Summer Concert Series, the following streets will be closed between noon to 10 p.m. every Saturday from June 22 to August 24:

Second Street between Thompson Street and Division Street

Minnesota Street between Second and King Street