Carson City road report for June 24 – 30, 2019

The following information applies to the period of June 24-30:

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Utah Street will have intermittent road closures between Colorado Street and Industrial Drive, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Birch Street will have intermittent road closures between Colorado Street and Industrial Drive, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Stewart Street will have reduced lanes between Little Lane and Wright Way, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stewart Street will have reduced lanes between Little Lane and Wright Way, Sunday-Tuesday, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

I-580 will have night-time single lane closures and periodic ramp closures between East Lake Blvd. and Fairview Drive, through next year

US 50 will have 24-hour single lane closures between Tahoe Golf Drive and Spooner Summit, Monday-Friday, travel delays between 10 and 30 minutes should be anticipated — lane closures expected through late November

SR 28 will have reduced lanes between Incline Village and Sand Harbor State Park, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., through late June

US 50 will be reduced to a single lane in each direction at the intersection of US 50 and Silver State Street, Sunday-Tuesday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Carson River Road may have narrowed lanes between Fifth Street and Camballeria Drive, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Fall Street will be reduced to a single lane between John Street and Dan Street, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Long Street will be reduced to a single lane between Fall Street and Carson Street, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dan Street will be reduced to a single lane between Fall Street and Peter Street, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

David Street will be reduced to a single lane between Fall Street and Stewart Street, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Utah Street will have narrowed lanes between Colorado Street and Industrial Drive, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hot Springs Road will have reduced lanes between Betts Street and Oneida Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Curry Street will have reduced lanes between Roop Street and Northgate Lane, Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Birch Street will have narrowed lanes between Colorado Street and Industrial Drive, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Special Events

Epic Rides, a nationally known endurance bike ride will be held in Carson City on June 28 through the 30. There will be significant impacts to traffic on Carson Street and west of downtown. Details on the event and road closures can be found at http://carson.org and http://epicrides.com.

Levitt AMP Carson City Free Summer Concert Series, the following streets will be closed between noon and 10 p.m.:

Second Street between Thompson Street and Division Street

Minnesota Street between Second and King Street