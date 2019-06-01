Carson City road report for June 3 – 9, 2019

The following information applies to the period of June 3-9:

Road closure expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Nichols Lane will be closed between US 50 and Carmine Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Stewart Street will have reduced lanes between Little Lane and Wright Way, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Curry Street will be reduced to a single lane between Shoshone Street and Oneida Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Roop Street will have narrowed lanes at the intersection of Hot Springs Road, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Center Drive will be reduced to a single lane between Arthur Drive and Gibson Avenue, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

I-580 will have night-time single lane closures and periodic ramp closures between East Lake Blvd. and Fairview Drive, through next year

US 50 will have 24-hour single lane closures between Tahoe Golf Drive and Spooner summit, Monday-Friday, Travel delays between 10 and 30 minutes should be anticipated — lane closures expected through late November

SR 28 will have reduced lanes between Incline Village and Sand Harbor State Park, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., through late June

Airport Road will be reduced to a single lane between Menlo Drive and Modoc Court East, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lompa Lane will be reduced to a single lane between Menlo Drive and Modoc Court, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Menlo Drive will be reduced to a single lane between Airport Road and Lompa Lane, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fall Street will be reduced to a single lane between John Street and Dan Street, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Long Street will be reduced to a single lane between Fall Street and Carson Street, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dan Street will be reduced to a single lane between Fall Street and Peter Street, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

David Street will be reduced to a single lane between Fall Street and Stewart Street, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Boulder Drive will be reduced to a single lane between Cinnabar Avenue and Diamond Avenue, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandstone Drive will be reduced to a single lane between Cinnabar Avenue and Diamond Avenue, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Agate Drive will be reduced to a single lane between Cinnabar Avenue and Diamond Avenue, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cinnabar Avenue will be reduced to a single lane between Boulder Drive and College Parkway, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Diamond Avenue will be reduced to a single lane between Boulder Drive and College Parkway, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

College Parkway will be reduced to a single lane between Northgate Lane and Diamond Avenue, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Emerson Drive will be reduced to a single lane between College Parkway and Mark Way, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.