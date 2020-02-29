Carson City Road Report for March 2-8

The following information applies to the period of March 2-8:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Daily single-block and intersection closures on Washington Street between Mountain Street and Ormsby Blvd, all week. Intersections may include the following:

Bulette Drive at Washington Street

Bunker Hill Drive at Washington Street

Elizabeth Street at Washington Street

Phillips Street at Washington Street

Richmond Avenue at Washington Street

Sunset Way at Washington Street

Rifle Range Road will be closed at the gate until further notice.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Clearview Drive will have reduced lanes in the westbound direction between Silver Sage Drive and Curry Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

College Parkway will have single lane closures, both directions, between Airport Road and Nye Lane, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Longview Way will have periodic flagger controlled lane restrictions between Waterford Place and Washington Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Possible 10 minute delays.

Mountain Street at Washington Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.. Possible 10 minute delays.

Ormsby Blvd. will have periodic flagger controlled lane restrictions between Comstock Circle and Newman Place, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Possible 10 minute delays.

S. Carson Street will have reduced lanes between Koontz Lane and Appion Way, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Washington Street will have reduced and narrowed lanes between Ormsby Blvd. and Mountain Street Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Washington Street will have reduced and narrowed lanes between Mountain Street and North Walsh Street, Wednesday-Friday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, visit CarsonProud.com