Carson City Road Report for March 9-15

The following information applies to the period of March 9-March 15:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Daily single-block and intersection closures on Washington Street between Mountain Street and Ormsby Blvd, all week. Intersections may include the following:

Bulette Drive at Washington Street

Bunker Hill Drive at Washington Street

Elizabeth Street at Washington Street

Phillips Street at Washington Street

Richmond Avenue at Washington Street

Sunset Way at Washington Street

Rifle Range Road remains closed at the gate until further notice.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

5th Street will have reduced and shifted lanes in both directions between Stewart Street and Saliman Road, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clearview Drive will have reduced lanes in the westbound direction between Silver Sage Drive and Curry Street, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

College Parkway will have single lane closures, both directions, between Airport Road and Nye Lane, Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

King Street will have reduced lanes between Thames Street and Nevada Street, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Longview Way will have periodic flagger controlled lane restrictions between Waterford Place and Washington Street, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Possible 10 minute delays.

Mountain Street at Washington Street, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Possible 10 minute delays.

Ormsby Blvd will have periodic flagger controlled lane restrictions between Comstock Circle and Newman Place, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Possible 10 minute delays.

N. Ormsby Blvd will have single lane closures in the northbound direction at Combs Canyon Road, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ponderosa Drive will have single lane closures between Valley View Drive and Alder Street, Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

S. Carson Street will have reduced lanes between Koontz Lane and Appion Way, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Washington Street will have reduced and narrowed lanes between Ormsby Blvd. and Division Street Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, visit CarsonProud.com

5th Street to 10th: The far-right lane in each direction will be open.

10th to Fairview: One lane in each direction will be open.

Fairview to Appion: Crews will be removing the center medians; intermittent lane closures will be in place as operations will be conducted in sections, beginning at Fairview moving south toward Appion, leaving one lane open in each direction. The cones will be removed nightly and will be shifting sectionally daily.

Frontage Road: Midweek, Frontage Road will be reduced to one lane leaving a one — way lane open, northbound traffic commuters will be directed to enter Frontage Road at the north end, near the Best Value Inn, this detour will be signed for both Carson Street southbound and northbound traffic. The cone zone will remain in place around-the-clock.

Businesses are open and accessible throughout.